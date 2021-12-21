 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Basketball - Rick Stansbury previews in-state clash with Kentucky
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-21 14:38:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rick Stansbury previews in-state clash with Kentucky

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury met with members of the media on Tuesday morning on Zoom to preview Wednesday evening's in-state clash with the No. 20/18 Kentucky Wildcats.

Western Kentucky is 2-4 all-time against Kentucky but the two programs haven't met in the regular season since Nov. 15, 2001. That season, Western Kentucky upset No. 4 Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

The last time that WKU met Kentucky on the basketball court was in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament. Top-seeded Kentucky defeated the Hilltoppers 81-66 and went on to drop the Kansas Jayhawks in the final game to win the NCAA Championship that season.

Stansbury is 4-13 in his career against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Hilltoppers recorded the first-ever win over Louisville at Diddle Arena on Saturday, upsetting the Cardinals 82-72. The Cardinals, who were initially scheduled to play Kentucky on Wednesday backed out due to COVID-19 protocols within their program.

"I think it's very obvious that yesterday morning when we saw that Louisville had cancelled, we felt like there was a real opportunity for the two programs to get together."
— Rick Stansbury

The Wilcats are coming off a dominant 98-69 win over North Carolina in Las Vegas this past Saturday.

"They got a really good team. Basically, all you gotta say is this, just beat North Carolina by 30."
— Rick Stansbury

Throughout the press conference, Stansbury communicated how much respect he has for Kentucky head coach John Calipari and the University of Kentucky for agreeing to schedule Wednesday's game.

"Give Cal and the University of Kentucky a lot of credit for stepping up and playing the game. It means a lot to our university, but more importantly too, it means a lot to the state and this community right now."
— Rick Stansbury

Stansbury also addressed the obvious concern of having to play one of the greatest college basketball programs in the country in their home court, claiming that defeating the Wildcats is not an easy challenge for any team.

"Very few people will ever go up in Rupp Arena and win, just remember that. That's the first thing. And number two, it's always one of the best basketball environments in the country, year in, year out."
— Rick Stansbury

Western Kentucky being able to take on Kentucky is a great opportunity, Stansbury communicated to members of the media. Perhaps the most significant aspect of Wednesday's game is the fact that the University of Kentucky will be using the opportunity to assist those who are still suffering in Bowling Green and the Western Kentucky area.

"It's a great opportunity. Two good programs and we don't get to play much, and at the same time, we can use this game to help in a tornado relief fund."
— Rick Stansbury

Before hitting the road, Stansbury addressed a question about how likely it is for future meetings between the Hilltoppers and Wildcats.

Stansbury was confident that yearly matchups between the two in-state competitors was highly unlikely.

"Being realistic about it, I don't think it'll be a yearly thing. Again, like I said earlier, give Cal a lot of props for playing this game."
— Rick Stansbury

No. 20/18 Kentucky will welcome Western Kentucky to Rupp Arena on Wednesday evening for a big in-state showcase that Hilltopper fans have waited quite a while for. The opening tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT.

****

