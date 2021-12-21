Rick Stansbury previews in-state clash with Kentucky
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury met with members of the media on Tuesday morning on Zoom to preview Wednesday evening's in-state clash with the No. 20/18 Kentucky Wildcats.
Western Kentucky is 2-4 all-time against Kentucky but the two programs haven't met in the regular season since Nov. 15, 2001. That season, Western Kentucky upset No. 4 Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
The last time that WKU met Kentucky on the basketball court was in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament. Top-seeded Kentucky defeated the Hilltoppers 81-66 and went on to drop the Kansas Jayhawks in the final game to win the NCAA Championship that season.
Stansbury is 4-13 in his career against the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Hilltoppers recorded the first-ever win over Louisville at Diddle Arena on Saturday, upsetting the Cardinals 82-72. The Cardinals, who were initially scheduled to play Kentucky on Wednesday backed out due to COVID-19 protocols within their program.
The Wilcats are coming off a dominant 98-69 win over North Carolina in Las Vegas this past Saturday.
Throughout the press conference, Stansbury communicated how much respect he has for Kentucky head coach John Calipari and the University of Kentucky for agreeing to schedule Wednesday's game.
Stansbury also addressed the obvious concern of having to play one of the greatest college basketball programs in the country in their home court, claiming that defeating the Wildcats is not an easy challenge for any team.
Western Kentucky being able to take on Kentucky is a great opportunity, Stansbury communicated to members of the media. Perhaps the most significant aspect of Wednesday's game is the fact that the University of Kentucky will be using the opportunity to assist those who are still suffering in Bowling Green and the Western Kentucky area.
Before hitting the road, Stansbury addressed a question about how likely it is for future meetings between the Hilltoppers and Wildcats.
Stansbury was confident that yearly matchups between the two in-state competitors was highly unlikely.
No. 20/18 Kentucky will welcome Western Kentucky to Rupp Arena on Wednesday evening for a big in-state showcase that Hilltopper fans have waited quite a while for. The opening tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83.
Like us on FACEBOOK.