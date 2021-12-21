Rick Stansbury previews in-state clash with Kentucky

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury met with members of the media on Tuesday morning on Zoom to preview Wednesday evening's in-state clash with the No. 20/18 Kentucky Wildcats.

Western Kentucky is 2-4 all-time against Kentucky but the two programs haven't met in the regular season since Nov. 15, 2001. That season, Western Kentucky upset No. 4 Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

The last time that WKU met Kentucky on the basketball court was in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament. Top-seeded Kentucky defeated the Hilltoppers 81-66 and went on to drop the Kansas Jayhawks in the final game to win the NCAA Championship that season.

Stansbury is 4-13 in his career against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Hilltoppers recorded the first-ever win over Louisville at Diddle Arena on Saturday, upsetting the Cardinals 82-72. The Cardinals, who were initially scheduled to play Kentucky on Wednesday backed out due to COVID-19 protocols within their program.

