Rick Stansbury previews matchup against Alabama A&M
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury spoke to members of the media on Tuesday afternoon ahead of tomorrow afternoon's matchup between Western Kentucky (1-3) and Alabama A&M (1-3) that tips off a five-game homestand at Diddle Arena.
Before opening the floor for questions, Stansbury talked about how Alabama A&M will be tough because they play a zone defense which WKU is not used to. Stansbury communicated that getting inside will be important for the team tomorrow against the Bulldog's zone defense.
Stansbury also addressed the below-average shooting his team has posted the last few games. He does have confidence in his players to make shots and that he doesn't think his players have been taking bad shots. He believes that his players will get better scoring opportunities with Justice's return to the team.
Stansbury also also discussed the importance of rebounding and how that needs to become a priority for his players going forward. He talked about how against teams like South Carolina and Memphis, it's important to stop them from getting second chances to score.
Stansbury also reflected on Friday night's game against No. 11 Memphis and talked about how despite losing, there were a lot of positive takeaways from that game. One of the biggest was WKU graduate guard Camron Justice's return to the team and 18-point effort against the Tigers. Stansbury talked about how he is pleased with the way the team is growing and learning.
Stansbury also announced that Cincinnati transfer and WKU fifth year guard Keith Williams will unfortunately not be available to play in tomorrow's game.
Stansbury reiterated that he is proud of the way the team has progressed and that the team is getting better.
Stansbury also discussed the positive impact of being back playing in Diddle Arena as Western Kentucky begins the longest homestand since 2014.
As the homestand tips off tomorrow before Thanksgiving, Stansbury acknowledged the fact that many people will be occupied but he urged members of the media to tell people to show up to Diddle Arena for tomorrow's afternoon's game.
WKU Basketball is set to tip off their five-game homestand at 4 p.m. tomorrow afternoon against Alabama A&M.
