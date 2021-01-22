Rick Stansbury previews Middle Tennessee
On Thursday, Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury discussed the season so far and looks ahead to the weekend series with Middle Tennessee.
The Blue Raiders are 3-7 overall and 1-3 in Conference USA play. Their lone league win came against FIU on January 9th in Murfreesboro by a score of 67-56.
InsideHilltopperSports.com recaps what Stansbury said below.
SYNOPSIS:
- You have to be able to take them one at a time. If you start worrying about first place or last place you're going to get in a valley. Have to approach every game the same because they are the same.
- Want to keep getting the ball inside with Charles Bassey or Carson Williams. That will depend on how people guard us. We're adjusting and trying to do things a little differently in how they attack.
- Mentions Middle Tennessee beat Murray State by 20 points. Says any given night in college basketball, anybody can beat anybody.
- Mentions Middle Tennessee getting beat by 13 against Florida International, but turned around and won by 11 the next night.
- Says MTSU's leading scorer (Dontrell Shuler, 11.7 ppg) hasn't played in the four league games. They anticipate him being back for the Blue Raiders this weekend.
- MTSU has a lot of good players. Have a bunch of transfers. Very capable.
- Hasn't been easy for Carson Williams so far in shooting from the perimeter and needed a game like he had against Marshall and hopefully he can continue to build on that.
- They have to make shots and get better defensively in order to improve. May have to change defenses a little more with different personnel. Mentioned needing to find rhythm in what they are trying to do offensively and defensively.
- None of us knew where Charles Bassey would be coming back from his injury. He's playing at another level energy-wise, that's what has changed his game more than anything.
- The more real-hard double teams they see they will be better prepared against them coming off their games against Marshall. Guys will be more comfortable in how to attack it.