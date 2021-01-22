 Western Kentucky Basketball - Rick Stansbury previews Middle Tennessee
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-22 11:41:32 -0600') }}

Rick Stansbury previews Middle Tennessee

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
Publisher
@SeanW_Rivals

On Thursday, Western Kentucky head coach Rick Stansbury discussed the season so far and looks ahead to the weekend series with Middle Tennessee.

The Blue Raiders are 3-7 overall and 1-3 in Conference USA play. Their lone league win came against FIU on January 9th in Murfreesboro by a score of 67-56.

InsideHilltopperSports.com recaps what Stansbury said below.

SYNOPSIS:

- You have to be able to take them one at a time. If you start worrying about first place or last place you're going to get in a valley. Have to approach every game the same because they are the same.

- Want to keep getting the ball inside with Charles Bassey or Carson Williams. That will depend on how people guard us. We're adjusting and trying to do things a little differently in how they attack.

- Mentions Middle Tennessee beat Murray State by 20 points. Says any given night in college basketball, anybody can beat anybody.

- Mentions Middle Tennessee getting beat by 13 against Florida International, but turned around and won by 11 the next night.

- Says MTSU's leading scorer (Dontrell Shuler, 11.7 ppg) hasn't played in the four league games. They anticipate him being back for the Blue Raiders this weekend.

- MTSU has a lot of good players. Have a bunch of transfers. Very capable.

- Hasn't been easy for Carson Williams so far in shooting from the perimeter and needed a game like he had against Marshall and hopefully he can continue to build on that.

- They have to make shots and get better defensively in order to improve. May have to change defenses a little more with different personnel. Mentioned needing to find rhythm in what they are trying to do offensively and defensively.

- None of us knew where Charles Bassey would be coming back from his injury. He's playing at another level energy-wise, that's what has changed his game more than anything.

- The more real-hard double teams they see they will be better prepared against them coming off their games against Marshall. Guys will be more comfortable in how to attack it.

{{ article.author_name }}