The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday at Murray State but was moved due to expected inclement weather.

Better known for their football rivalry, the "Battle for the Red Belt," WKU and Murray State will go head to head in a one game baseball series Wednesday at Nick Denes Field.

The history behind the WKU-Murray State baseball rivalry is very tightly contested. The two Kentucky schools have faced off 133 times with WKU closely leading the series 67-65-1.

The Hilltoppers have defeated the Racers four times in a row, as well as in 13 of their last 15 match-ups overall. In their most recent meeting at Denes Field last February the Tops took the victory 9-5.

The Murray State Racers are off to a shaky start, coming into Bowling Green at 0-3, dropping their opening series to WKU's C-USA foe Southern Miss. The Racers were shut out in the opening game, scored just two in the following game and lost a close one 8-7 in the series finale Sunday.

Key players for Murray State going into Wednesday are senior outfielder Ryan Perkins who hit .364 with four hits and four RBI's in three games in the opening series, and junior infielder Jordan Holly who hit .500 with three hits and an RBI in two games versus Southern Miss.

Probable starting pitchers in tomorrow's rivalry game are junior RHP Riley Boyd making his first career start for WKU transferring from Jefferson College, and 2019 Murray State wins leader senior RHP Joe Ivey making his second appearance this season.

WKU will look to continue their positive start after taking two of three from the Valparaiso Crusaders to start the season off.

Catch the Hilltoppers and Racers in action on the diamond Wednesday at 3pm CT at Nick Denes Field or listen to the game on ESPN 102.7 FM or online at espnradio1027.com.