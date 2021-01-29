Colquitt County (Ga.) wide receiver Ontavious Carolina is one of the WKU's latest offers (Rivals.com)

Western Kentucky has been busy on the recruiting trail in the last week as new assistant coaches Josh Crawford and Carlos Locklyn have hit the ground running in their new roles. Here is a snapshot of the latest targets for the Hilltoppers.

RUNNING BACKS:

Meadows dashed for 2,185 yards and 33 touchdowns in his junior season. While unranked by Rivals, he has received offers from the likes of Tennessee, Arkansas State, Troy and Liberty. The 5-foot-10 180-pound playmaker was named Alabama Class 4A first team All-State in 2020. MORE: TOPS JUMP IN THE MIX FOR MEADOWS

Newly hired WKU running backs Coach Carlos Locklyn previously recruited Sanders at Memphis and Florida State. Another Alabama ball carrier prospect, Sanders tallied over 1,800 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns as a junior. He has been offered by C-USA rival Charlotte, while UAB and Middle Tennessee State have also shown interest. MORE: WKU THE FIRST TO OFFER 2022 RB LT SANDERS

The highest rated of the three running backs offered in the class of 2022 so far for WKU, Sampson has received offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and 6 others. Coming out of Dutchtown High School, the all-purpose back is the 27th ranked recruit in Louisiana and will be a huge get for the Tops if they can land him.

WIDE RECEIVERS:

Carolina is from new outside wide receivers coach Josh Crawford's old stomping grounds at Colquitt County (Ga.), where he served as an assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator during the 2020 season. Here is what the three-star prospect had to say about Crawford: "He's a very serious and wonderful coach at all times. He cares more about our school work than anything and he always talked to us about life. His style of coaching wide receivers is the best I ever got coached. I've gotten better every week working with him during the season." Carolina also possesses early offers from Florida State and Akron.

Wheeler is another name that Josh Crawford worked closely with last season - Minnesota, Charlotte, Toledo, Georgia State, and Coastal Carolina have all offered the Georgia pass catcher as well as WKU. A bit of an overlooked receiver, Wheeler would provide great depth and length for the Hilltoppers at the position. The Georgia product is a standout in track and basketball as well.

CORNERBACKS:

Listed at 6-foot-3, Bell is a tall corner who can go up with receivers and shut down teams' go to target. He can run well clocking at 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, and also touts a 35-inch vertical. Athletic would be an understatement for this gem from the Sunshine State.

THE REST: