Deandre Coleman is one of the latest offers for Western Kentucky (Rivals.com)

Western Kentucky continues to dish out plenty of offers in the 2022 class, we take a closer look at some of the latest targets.

While flying relatively under the radar as a recruit, White has picked up 11 total FBS offers including powers such as Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech. The Alabama native shows promise in the return game and on the outside, using his lanky frame to beat defenders in vertical situations.

A two-time Class 7A State Champion at Thompson (AL) High School, Peppins is another weapon that can do it all from an athletic perspective. While not holding the most desirable build, Peppins is also a Track & Field athlete who's quickness is easy to observe, clocking in at 4.59 in the 40-yard dash.

Coming in at 6-foot-4 and 275-pounds according to Watson's Hudl, he brings a frame that's great to build on for a future starting group of five Left Tackle. The first-team Class 7A Region 4 lineman holds offers from in-state schools Alabama A&M, Alabama State, and Troy as well as the Toppers. MORE: WKU MAKES GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION ON WATSON

One of two four-star recruits rated by Rivals that the Hilltoppers have offered in February, Williams brings the complete package to the table. The Georgia native holds a 4.0 GPA, and totaled 1,763 all-purpose yards along with 19 touchdowns in the 2020 high school season. Williams holds offers from the likes of Arkansas, Michigan State, Tennessee and 16 others.

Deerman is listed as a wide receiver by Rivals, but he also plays quarterback at American Christian Academy (AL). Deerman runs a 4.45 40-yard dash, has ideal size for an FBS slot receiver and has shown athletic ability that has earned offers from the likes of Gerogia Tech, Maryland, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. MORE: DEERMAN EXCITED ABOUT NEW WKU OFFER

Another highly touted, dual-threat athlete, Hill holds offers from Wisconsin, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and 16 others. The 6-foot 180-pound weapon also plays basketball, and is one of five recruits the Hilltoppers have offered from the state of Georgia recently.

Dallas is a two-sport athlete who was named first team all-state in Georgia for his 2020 campaign. He plays wide receiver and safety and holds offers from Liberty, Toledo, UAB and two others. Dallas has shown the ability to run precise routes and extend plays where signal-callers are under heavy pressure.

Coleman is the highest rated wide receiver that the Tops have offered recently. The Alabama native holds offers from Penn State, Florida State, South Carolina and nine others. Coming in at 6-foot-3, Coleman has the ability to be a true go up and get it receiver that can flourish in any FBS offense.

Griffin is the only true cornerback that WKU has offered recently. It's rare to find a corner of Griffin's size that also runs a 4.5 40-yard dash and stays on the defensive side of the football in high school. He holds offers from Florida State, Indiana, Iowa and seven others.

A teammate of Kylon Griffin, whom the Tops also offered recently, Thomas is another defensive back that shows great versatility and can plays the corner and safety position. His 40-yard dash clocks in at 4.58, and he has accrued offers from the likes of Marshall, South Carolina, Tulane and six others.

Alston is ranked 183rd overall nationally by Rivals and currently holds 48 total offers. He is the highest rated recruit WKU has offered to date and is an exquisite size for an FBS running back coming in at 5-foot-10 and just over 200-pounds. The Georgia native totaled 1923 all-purpose yards and 27 total touchdowns in his junior campaign in 2020.

A three-star recruit rated by Rivals, Griffin is the tallest receiver the Tops have offered in the class of 2022. The Georgia native is a two-sport athlete who shows impressive athleticism on the basketball court as well as the gridiron. He holds offers from Colorado, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and six others.

