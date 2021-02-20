Trequon Fegans is WKU's latest 4-star recruit that they offered this week. (Rivals.com)

Western Kentucky continues to dish out plenty of offers in the 2022 class, we take a closer look at some of the latest targets.

A three-sport athlete, Banks brings elite level talent to the table for any FBS program. He currently holds offers from Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and nine others. The Tallahassee, Florida native is a true ball-hawking corner that has the ability to play press or zone coverage and also returns kicks.

Cull is a prime example of an electric player from a smaller high school that is flying under the radar of most FBS programs. He currently has offers from just Georgia State, Minnesota, and WKU. Cull is listed as a quarterback, running back, wide receiver and cornerback on his Hudl, proving his versatility will be an asset at any school he chooses.

The number one rated quarterback in Iowa by Rivals, Dailey brings a solid stature for an FBS, pro-style quarterback. He holds offers from Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin and three others. Newly hired WKU offensive coordinator Zac Kittley has been on Dailey's recruiting trail, seeing him as a perfect fit for Tyson Helton's future offense.

Beautiful 4-Bedroom, 3-Bath Home located at 287 Leon Drive! Listed at $324,999. Call Ken TODAY for your private showing!

Fegans is the highest rated recruit the Hilltoppers have offered as of recent. Coming in at number 142 nationally, Fegans has received offers from Florida, Oklahoma, Mississippi State and 11 others. Fegans size and stride makes him a threat to take it in for a pick-six every time he touches the ball.

One of three three-star running backs WKU has offered in the last two weeks, Hankerson has offers from the likes of Florida, Georgia, LSU and 12 others. What makes the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native so dangerous is his low center of gravity making would be tacklers bounce off with ease.

Listed as an athlete, Hooks plays quarterback primarily at Pike Road High School (AL). On defense Hooks has ability at cornerback, his size ideal for the position. He holds offers from just Toledo and WKU as of now, but expect this three-star standout to gain more attention.

Another swiss-army knife of a player, Hutchinson wide receiver, cornerback, and sometimes even quarterback at Harris County High School (GA). He has received offers from Colorado, Southern Miss, and seven others. Hutchinson will be a huge asset on either side of the ball as well as the return game for his future school.

Staying on the offensive side of the ball, Lacey brings size, speed and versatility on the field. He has offers from Troy, UAB and five others. Of all the athletes WKU has recently offered, Lacey may provide the most upside with experience at all skill positions and his great size for any position.

Lining up primarily in the slot, Prosper has shown the ability to block, carry the ball and run precise routes. He currently holds offers from Louisville, Ole Miss and three others. Although not rated highly by Rivals, Prosper has been overlooked due to combine numbers, however the production in high school has been above exceptional.