Jordan McDonald is WKU's highest rated most recent offer in the class of 2022. (Rivals.com)

Western Kentucky continues to dish out plenty of offers in the 2022 class, we take a closer look at some of the latest targets.

Standouts:

McDonald is highly touted in every sense. He was named Georgia class 7A first team all state in 2020, as well as region 5 offensive player of the year. The Alpharetta, Georgia native has received offers from LSU, Tennessee, Wisconsin and 22 others.

In his sophomore season French threw for just under 3,300 yards along with 48 touchdowns. The pocket-passer has been mostly over looked by power five schools, but has received offers from UAB, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and six others.

At strong safety and wide receiver, Thomas compiled 60 tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception, 976 total yards and nine touchdowns. Versatile would be an understatement for this stud athlete that has received offers from Miami, South Carolina, West Virginia, and 14 others.

According to Alexander's Hudl account, he had 50+ pancake blocks in his junior season in 2020. Coming in at ideal size for a pulling guard, Alexander has received offers from just five schools including NC State and Virginia Tech.

