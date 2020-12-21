Today, we take a look at Georgia State's primary players at each main position.

Inside Hilltopper Sports will have postseason coverage of the Hilltoppers all week long — including on Saturday from Mobile.

It's officially bowl game week for Western Kentucky, as the Hilltoppers are set to face off with Georgia State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the LendingTree Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

QUARTERBACK

Redshirt freshman Cornelious Brown has had a solid season for Georgia State, completing 162-of-274 passes for 2,046 yards and 14 touchdowns with 9 interceptions. A 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback, Brown is also the Panthers' third-leading rusher with 261 yards and 7 TDs on 88 carries.

Brown is averaging 227.3 passing yards and 29.0 rushing yards per game.

RUNNING BACK

Juniors Destin Coates and Tucker Gregg are a strong 1-2 punch for the Panthers out of the backfield.

Coates — a 5-foot-11, 198-pound back — has rushed for 652 yards and 6 TDs with 143 carries, and the 5-foot-10, 220-pound Gregg has tallied 441 yards and 6 TDs with 82 carries.

Coates is averaging 81.5 yards per game, while Gregg is recording 49.0 each outing.

WIDE RECEIVER

Redshirt sophomore Sam Pinckney is Georgia State's leading receiver, having reeled in 44 receptions for 753 yards — an average of 17.1 per catch and 83.7 per game — and 6 TDs.

Alongside Pinckney, junior Cornelius McCoy has made 26 catches for 359 yards and 3 TDs, redshirt junior Terrance Dixon has 19 receptions for 215 yards and redshirt freshman Jamari Thrash has recorded 137 yards and a TD with 7 catches.

TIGHT END

Veteran senior tight end Roger Carter is the Panthers' third-leading receiver, having made 21 receptions for 256 yards and 4 TDs. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder is averaging 12.2 yards per catch and 28.4 yards per game.

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

Georgia State's defensive unit is spearheaded by junior inside linebacker Blake Carroll, who has racked up 72 total tackles — 51 of those unassisted — to go along with 5.5 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 3 quarterback hurries, 2 fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a sack.

Alongside Carroll, redshirt freshman Antavious Lane has 50 total tackles, 6 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and 2 tackles for loss, while redshirt junior outside linebacker Jordan Strachan has 37 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and a quarterback hurry.