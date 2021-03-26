The series will conclude against the 49ers on Sunday with first pitch slated to come at 1:00 PM CT.

Game one is set to begin at 3:00 PM CT on Friday. Games two and three will be played back-to-back as part of a double-header on Saturday with the first game set to start at Noon.

On Tuesday the Hilltoppers fell to #7 ranked Louisville in the Derby City 13-6. WKU arms were no match for the hot bats of the Cardinals as the Hilltoppers used 10 pitchers combining to allow 12 earned runs.

WKU and Charlotte have met 11 times in school history with the series knotted up at 5-5-1 currently. Their last meeting ended in a 13-13 tie back in March of 2019, but before that the Hilltoppers had won the previous three meetings.

At 10-10 on the 2021 season, WKU will look to start C-USA play off with another series win to get back over .500. Offensively, the Hilltoppers have three players hitting over .300 on the season, and on the mound WKU has struck out 188 batters through 177 innings tossed.

The 49ers enter this weekend's series at 11-8 on the season following up a mid-week victory over Appalachian State. Charlotte also has three batters hitting over .300 and owns a 3.44 team ERA along with 207 strikeouts in 165 innings of work.

Listen to Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM in Bowling Green or the ESPN 102.7 app.