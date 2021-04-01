 Western Kentucky Baseball - Series Preview: FIU
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-01 17:56:07 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Series Preview: FIU

Casey Warner • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner

The Hilltoppers will travel to FIU Thursday to begin their first conference road series since 2019.

First pitch for game one is set for 6:00 PM CT on Thursday, followed by a seven-inning double-header starting at 1:00 PM CT on Friday. Saturday the series will conclude with game four beginning at 11:00 AM CT.

Pitcher Aristotle Peter hurls a pitch earlier in the season. (Photo: @WKUBaseball Twitter)
PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

** All starting pitchers for this series have been announced as to be decided**

Last weekend WKU fell to Charlotte in their opening C-USA series losing three out of four games. After losing the first three contests of the series, the Tops rebounded on Sunday to win an extra-innig slug-fest 17-16.

The Hilltoppers and Panthers have met a total of 70 times in program history with FIU holding a slight series lead 36-34. WKU has won the past two meetings with the most recent matchup a 15-1 win in March of 2019.

WKU comes into the series at 11-13 on the year, ranking first in the nation in doubles as a team with 61 this season. Two Hilltoppers are currently hitting over .300 in Matthew Meyer and Jackson Gray.

Heading into their home series at 9-12, FIU is coming off of a series loss to Old Dominion last weekend, three games to one. The Panthers have three hitters batting over .300 on the year and currently have a 7.05 team ERA.

Listen to Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM in Bowling Green or the ESPN 102.7 app.

– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –

