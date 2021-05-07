 Western Kentucky Baseball - Series Preview: Florida Atlantic
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 09:41:44 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Series Preview: Florida Atlantic

Casey Warner • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner

WKU Baseball will host Florida Atlantic for a four-game weekend series beginning Friday at Nick Denes Field.

The series is slated to kick off with a seven-inning double-header starting at 1:00 PM CT on Friday. Saturday and Sunday's start times are to be announced pending incoming weather and Sunday is tentatively scheduled for Senior Day.

Third Baseman Matthew Meyer is one of three Hilltoppers currently with a .300 or better batting average. (Photo: @WKU_Baseball Twitter)
PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Game 1:

WKU - Jake Kates, RHP (3-2, 3.53 ERA)

FAU - Hunter Cooley, LHP (6-3, 3.81 ERA)

Game 2:

WKU - Sean Bergeron, RHP (3-5, 3.95 ERA)

FAU - Matt Sparling, LHP (2-4, 3.71 ERA)

Game 3:

WKU - Devyn Terbrak, LHP (2-2, 3.62 ERA)

FAU - TBD

Game 4:

WKU - TBD

FAU - Javi Rivera, RHP (5-0, 4.98 ERA)

Last time out the Hilltoppers swept Marshall for the second time this season to go 8-0 against the Thundering Herd for 2021. After the series sweep, WKU ranks ninth in the nation in doubles with 90 on the season.

WKU and Florida Atlantic have met 43 times in program history with the Owls holding a 30-13 series lead. The two teams last met in May of 2019 and the Hilltoppers last win over the Owls came in April of 2019.

With two conference series left WKU is 23-21 and 13-11 in Conference USA play. The Hilltoppers and Owls are currently tied for third in the C-USA East Division making this series pivotal for seeding in the upcoming conference tourney.

Florida Atlantic heads into the weekend at 24-20 and 13-11 in conference play. While the Owls have three starters hitting over .300 on the year, as a team the pitching staff has a 6.13 ERA.

Listen to Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM in Bowling Green or the ESPN 102.7 app.

– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –

