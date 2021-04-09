A seven-inning double-header will start things off on Friday with game one beginning at 2:00 PM CT. Saturday's game is to be announced pending incoming weather, and Sunday's series finale is scheduled for a 1:00 PM CT start time.

WKU welcomes the Marshall Thundering Herd to Nick Denes Field Friday for a four-game weekend series that begins an eight-game homestand.

WKU lost three of four games to FIU in Miami last weekend after strong pitching by the Panthers. This week infielder Davis Sims was named one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award given to a senior with achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

The Hilltoppers and Thundering Herd have met just 27 times in program history with Marshall holding a 15-12 series lead. The two clubs last meeting was in April of 2019 when WKU and Marshall split a double-header in Huntington.

Coming into the series at 12-16, WKU will look to make up some ground in the C-USA standings this weekend. The Hilltoppers still rank first in the nation with 65 doubles on the season.

Marshall currently sits at 4-15 on the year after getting swept last weekend versus Old Dominion. The Thundering Herd have two batters hitting .300 or better and a team ERA of 7.54 through 151.2 innings of work.

Listen to Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM in Bowling Green or the ESPN 102.7 app.

– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –