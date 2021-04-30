The series kicks off Friday with a 2:00 PM CT first pitch, followed by a seven-inning double-header on Saturday with game one starting at 11:00 AM CT. Sunday the series will conclude with game four beginning at 12:00 PM CT.

WKU will travel to Marshall this weekend to take on the Thundering Herd in their second four-game series of the season.

Last weekend WKU avoided a sweep against Southern Miss with a win on Sunday. After losing the four-game series three games to one the Hilltoppers rank eighth in the nation and third in Conference USA with 2.75 walks allowed per nine innings.

Earlier this season WKU swept Marshall in four games at Nick Denes Field, throwing three straight complete games in the first three matchups. Overall, the Hilltoppers lead the all-time series 16-15 over the Thundering Herd.

WKU sits at 19-21 and 9-11 in the conference heading into the weekend. Offensively, two Hilltoppers are batting over .300 on the year in outfielder Jackson Gray and third baseman Matthew Meyer.

Marshall comes into their second series versus WKU at 8-24 and 4-16 in conference play. The Thundering Herd pitching staff has a 6.97 ERA and 244 strikeouts in 250.1 innings pitched.

Listen to Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM in Bowling Green or the ESPN 102.7 app.

– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –