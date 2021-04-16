First pitch for game one is set for 5:00 PM CT, followed by a seven-inning double-header on Saturday beginning at noon. Sunday the series will wrap up with game time slated for 1:00 PM CT.

Last weekend the Hilltoppers swept rival Marshall in four games ignited by three-straight complete games by WKU starting pitchers. Outfielder Jackson Gray was named Conference USA hitter of the week on Monday as he led an offense that ended the weekend second in the nation in doubles with 72 on the season.

This will be the 236th meeting between WKU and MTSU with the Hilltoppers holding 126-108-2 edge all-time in the rivalry. WKU's last win over the Blue Raiders came over three years ago in March of 2018 when the Hilltoppers defeated MTSU 10-7.

At 16-16 and 6-6 in the conference on the season WKU will need another series win to continue to rise in the C-USA East Division standings as they are currently four games behind second place Old Dominion. The Hilltoppers have taken advantage of homestands this season with a 14-8 record at Nick Denes Field.

MTSU will head into the series 16-14-1 on the season after a three games to one loss last weekend versus UTSA. Outfielder Cole Escher is batting a team-high .354 on the season and the Blue Raider pitching staff owns a 3.88 collective ERA.

Listen to Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM in Bowling Green or the ESPN 102.7 app.

– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –