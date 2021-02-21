InsideHilltopperSports - Series Preview: North Dakota State

The Hilltoppers will then close out their series against the Bison with a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22.

WKU Baseball will open its season with a three-game series against North Dakota State starting at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 21 at Nick Denes Field.

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Game 1:

WKU - Sean Bergeron, RHP

NDSU - Cade Feeney, RHP

Game 2:

WKU - Michael Darrell-Hicks, RHP

NDSU - Ben Smith, RHP

Game 3:

WKU - TBD

NDSU - Evan Sankey, RHP

Davis Sims was named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award Watch List prior to last week. This award honors the top college hitter in Division I based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity.

Sunday is the first time that the Hilltoppers and Bison have met.

WKU went 10-6 in a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, winning all four of its weekend series on the year.

The Hilltoppers are set to return 28 players from last season, including all nine starters from their 2020 squad. WKU will also welcome 17 newcomers, including nine transfers and eight freshmen.

Offensively, the team has back five players who hit .300 or better last season in Matt Phipps (.368), Jack Wilson (.343), Davis Sims (.333), Jackson Swiney (.333) and Ray Zuberer III (.328).

On the mound, the Tops return their top two starters in Sean Bergeron (2-0, 2.59 ERA) and Michael Darrell-Hicks (2-1, 4.82 ERA), as well as its top closer in Jake Kates (2-0, 1 SV, 1.04 ERA).

North Dakota State tallied an 8-9 overall record in 2020, including a 5-8 mark on the road. The Bison are set to return 26 players from last season, while adding 12 newcomers to the squad.

North Dakota State’s top returner on offense is Brock Anderson, who led last year’s team with a .333 batting average and .447 on-base percentage.

The Bison’s top returner on the mound is Max Loven, who compiled a team-high 23.0 innings pitched while going 2-1 with a 3.13 ERA.