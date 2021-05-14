Friday the series will begin at at 2:00 PM CT, followed by a seven-inning double-header with first pitch at 1:00 PM CT on Saturday. The series will conclude on Sunday with game four set to start at 11:00 AM CT.

Hilltopper Baseball is slated to begin their final series of the season at Old Dominion this weekend for four games.

Last weekend, WKU lost three of four at home versus Florida Atlantic on Senior Weekend. Despite the series loss, the Hilltoppers have clinched a spot in the Conference USA tournament beginning on May 26th.

WKU and Old Dominion have matched up just 15 times in school history, with the Monarchs holding the edge 9-6. The two squads last met in the 2019 C-USA Tournament with the Tops coming out on top 7-4.

WKU heads into the weekend at 24-24 and 14-14 in conference play. There are two Hilltoppers currently hitting over .300 in outfielder Jackson Gray and third baseman Matthew Meyer.

Old Dominion comes into the matchup 33-13 and 19-9 in conference play. The Monarchs are ranked by multiple outlets, sitting at #23 in the most recent Baseball America Poll and #13 in RPI.

Listen to Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM in Bowling Green or the ESPN 102.7 app.

– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –