Series Preview: Old Dominion

Casey Warner • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner

Hilltopper Baseball is slated to begin their final series of the season at Old Dominion this weekend for four games.

Friday the series will begin at at 2:00 PM CT, followed by a seven-inning double-header with first pitch at 1:00 PM CT on Saturday. The series will conclude on Sunday with game four set to start at 11:00 AM CT.

Shortstop Kevin Lambert makes a throw last weekend versus FAU. (Photo: wkusports.com)
PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Game 1:

WKU - TBD

Old Dominion - TBD

Game 2:

WKU - TBD

Old Dominion - TBD

Game 3:

WKU - TBD

Old Dominion - TBD

Game 4:

WKU - TBD

Old Dominion - TBD

Last weekend, WKU lost three of four at home versus Florida Atlantic on Senior Weekend. Despite the series loss, the Hilltoppers have clinched a spot in the Conference USA tournament beginning on May 26th.

WKU and Old Dominion have matched up just 15 times in school history, with the Monarchs holding the edge 9-6. The two squads last met in the 2019 C-USA Tournament with the Tops coming out on top 7-4.

WKU heads into the weekend at 24-24 and 14-14 in conference play. There are two Hilltoppers currently hitting over .300 in outfielder Jackson Gray and third baseman Matthew Meyer.

Old Dominion comes into the matchup 33-13 and 19-9 in conference play. The Monarchs are ranked by multiple outlets, sitting at #23 in the most recent Baseball America Poll and #13 in RPI.

Listen to Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM in Bowling Green or the ESPN 102.7 app.

– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –

