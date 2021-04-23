Friday the series will begin with first pitch coming at 6:00 PM CT, followed by a seven-inning double-header on Saturday beginning at 2:00 PM CT. The series will conclude on Sunday with game four set to begin at 1:00 PM CT.

The Hilltopper baseball team will travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to take on Southern Miss in a four-game weekend series.

Last time out WKU split a four-game series with rival Middle Tennessee State at home, dropping the first two games then rebounding for two straight victories. The Hilltoppers rank seventh in the nation in walks allowed per nine innings with 2.56 and 12th in the nation in doubles with 74.

WKU and Southern Miss have met just 12 times in program history with the Golden Eagles dominating the series 10-2. The two squads last met in April of 2018 where Southern Miss defeated WKU 14-1.

At 18-18 and 8-8 in conference play, WKU currently sits in third place in the Conference USA East division, five games behind Old Dominion. Outfielder Jackson Gray currently ranks first in C-USA in batting average at .412 and second in the conference in on base percentage at .523.

Southern Miss heads into the weekend at 23-12 and 10-5 in conference play after splitting its series at #13 Louisiana Tech last weekend. The Golden Eagles are ranked 15th nationally in RPI and are receiving votes in the NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll.

