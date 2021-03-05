InsideHilltopperSports - Series Preview: Tulane

First pitch on March 5th is set for 6 PM CT at Turchin Stadium. Game two is scheduled for a 2 PM start time on Saturday and the series finale will played Sunday at 11 AM.

The Hilltopper Baseball team will head to New Orleans on Friday to start their first road series of the 2021 season against the Tulane Green Wave.

WKU won its first series of the season last time out versus Cincinnati with back to back walk-off victories in game one and two. Although the Hilltoppers dropped game three to the Bearcats, their season record now sits at 3-4 heading into this weekend's series.

Friday's matchup will mark just the second meeting in school history between WKU and Tulane. The only meeting between the Hilltoppers and Green Wave came on June 5th, 2004 at the NCAA Regional in Oxford, Mississippi with Tulane taking the matchup 7-0.

Offensively, WKU has been up and down this season with just two players hitting over .300 in sophomore outfielder Jackson Gray and senior infielder Davis Sims. Although hits haven't been quite abundant, the Hilltoppers rank 24th in the country in doubles with 17 on the season.

Most impressive has been WKU pitchers' ability make batters swing and miss, with 80 strikeouts through 65 innings of play. Redshirt sophomore Jake Kates ranks 16th in the nation with 18 strikeouts.

The Green Wave come into the series at 3-5 on the year, having lost to #5 Mississippi State twice. Three Tulane hitters are hitting .300 or better on the season and the Green Wave are currently receiving votes in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Poll.



Listen to Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM in Bowling Green or the ESPN 102.7 app.