The Hilltopper Baseball team was defeated three games to one against Florida Atlantic over the weekend. Originally supposed to be four games Friday through Sunday with a double-header Saturday, the series was modified to a seven-inning double-header Friday, followed by a nine-inning double-header Saturday due to inclement weather on Sunday. The two teams split Friday with FAU taking game one 6-3 and WKU taking game two 6-5. On Saturday, the Owls dominated the Hilltoppers 6-3 in game three and 6-1 in game four.

WKU Baseball honored its seniors over the weekend at Nick Denes Field versus FAU. (Photo: wkusports.com)

Friday's double-header saw WKU take an early lead in game one 3-0, but FAU would retaliate with a six-run fifth inning to shutout the Tops the rest of the way and take the victory. In game two the Hilltoppers completed their sixth walk-off win of the season in the form of an RBI-single by hot-hitting outfielder Justin Carlin. Saturday was all FAU starting with a tightly contested battle in game three that was a one-run game until the Owls exploded for four runs in the ninth to grab the victory. FAU then clinched the series in game four with a dominant pitching performance that held WKU to just five hits on the day.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Ray Zuberer III, 2B 4 .308 AVG, 4 hits, 5 runs, 2 RBI, 1 HR .294 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI, 13 SB, 40 runs Devyn Terbrak, LHP 1 8.2 IP, 3.12 ERA, 9 SO, 2 BB 58.1 IP, 3.55 ERA, 45 SO, 2-3 W/L Justin Carlin, OF 4 .286 AVG, 4 hits, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs .375 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI, 6 SB, 20 runs