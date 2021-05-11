 Western Kentucky Baseball - Series Recap: FAU too much as Tops drops three of four at home
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 13:13:00 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Series Recap: FAU too much as Tops drops three of four at home

Casey Warner • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner

The Hilltopper Baseball team was defeated three games to one against Florida Atlantic over the weekend.

Originally supposed to be four games Friday through Sunday with a double-header Saturday, the series was modified to a seven-inning double-header Friday, followed by a nine-inning double-header Saturday due to inclement weather on Sunday.

The two teams split Friday with FAU taking game one 6-3 and WKU taking game two 6-5. On Saturday, the Owls dominated the Hilltoppers 6-3 in game three and 6-1 in game four.

WKU Baseball honored its seniors over the weekend at Nick Denes Field versus FAU. (Photo: wkusports.com)
Friday's double-header saw WKU take an early lead in game one 3-0, but FAU would retaliate with a six-run fifth inning to shutout the Tops the rest of the way and take the victory. In game two the Hilltoppers completed their sixth walk-off win of the season in the form of an RBI-single by hot-hitting outfielder Justin Carlin.

Saturday was all FAU starting with a tightly contested battle in game three that was a one-run game until the Owls exploded for four runs in the ninth to grab the victory. FAU then clinched the series in game four with a dominant pitching performance that held WKU to just five hits on the day.

Series Standouts
Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats

Ray Zuberer III, 2B

4

.308 AVG, 4 hits, 5 runs, 2 RBI, 1 HR

.294 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI, 13 SB, 40 runs

Devyn Terbrak, LHP

1

8.2 IP, 3.12 ERA, 9 SO, 2 BB

58.1 IP, 3.55 ERA, 45 SO, 2-3 W/L

Justin Carlin, OF

4

.286 AVG, 4 hits, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs

.375 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI, 6 SB, 20 runs

WKU is now 24-24 and 14-14 in Conference USA play. The Hilltoppers have secured a spot in the 2021 C-USA Tournament, making this their second appearance since joining the conference in 2015.

The Hilltoppers will now head to Old Dominion for a four-game weekend series to wrap up conference play, followed by a one-game matchup with Eastern Kentucky to end the season next week. The C-USA tournament is set to begin May 26th in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Keep up with Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM or the ESPN 102.7 app.

– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –

