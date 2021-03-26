With their first complete game by a pitcher this season, WKU capped off a series win over Valparaiso last weekend. To begin the trend of hot bats for the series, the Hilltoppers earned a game one victory on Friday 8-4. Following things up on Saturday, it was a grind it out battle that ended in a Valparaiso victory 8-6 in extra innings. Sunday, starting pitching took care of Valparaiso's offense, and WKU bats did the rest in a lopsided 11-1 Hilltopper win to close out the series.

Pitcher Aristotle Peter on the mound during his complete game on Sunday. (Photo: @WKUBaseball Twitter)

Dominant pitching began in game one as the Hilltopper pitching staff totaled 17 strikeouts in the game one victory. Through five innings WKU trailed 3-1, but in innings six through eight the Hilltoppers strung together seven runs in a comeback win over Valparaiso. In game two on Saturday strong pitching continued as starter Sean Bergeron struck out a career-high 10 batters. After clawing back from a 4-0 deficit to tie things up 6-6, WKU gave up two runs in the 11th inning to fall to Valparaiso. Game three saw WKU's most dominant pitching performance of the season as starter Aristotle Peter threw the Hilltoppers' first nine-inning complete game since 2020. At the plate WKU put up 11 runs as three Hilltopper batters strung together multi-hit games in the rubber-match victory.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Jack Wilson, 1B 3 .364 AVG, 4 hits, 8 RBI, 2 runs, 1 HR .238 AVG, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 14 runs, 7 2B Aristotle Peter, RHP 1 9.0 IP, 1.00 ERA, 6 SO, 1 W, 1 CG 20.2 IP, 4.35 ERA, 17 SO, 1-1, 1 CG Matthew Meyer, 3B 3 .500 AVG, 7 hits, 3 RBI, 5 runs .449 AVG, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 14 runs, 8 2B