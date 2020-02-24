The arms of the Hilltopper pitching staff led the way again as WKU came away with another series victory, this time over the Wright State Raiders.

WKU emerged victorious in Friday's opener 6-2, won Saturday's game 7-2, and dropped the finale 9-5.

Wright State was riding high heading into the series after a 10-3 upset victory over then #1 ranked Louisville last Wednesday. The Raiders claimed a shaky 1-3 record heading into the weekend.

Using just two pitchers on Friday, led by starting pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks the Hilltoppers held Wright State to just two runs. Reliever Jake Kates delivered a gem of his own taking over the final 4.2 innings of the game allowing no runs on four hits along with 8 strikeouts in the Tops 6-2 victory.

WKU pitching again shined on Saturday as starting pitcher Sean Bergeron threw arguably the most efficient performance of the season by a Hilltopper pitcher lasting six innings, allowing one run on just six hits. Catcher Matt Phipps came through at the plate with a two-hit day and three RBI's surging the Tops to a 7-2 win.

On Sunday the Hilltoppers jumped out to an early lead until a six run fourth inning proved too much for WKU to overcome. Wright State First baseman Zane Harris and Right fielder Julian Greenwell added a pair of three-hit days for the Raiders as the team piled on nine runs total defeating WKU 9-5.

WKU has opened up the 2020 season in identical fashion to the 2019 season. In 2019 the Hilltoppers started 6-2 before dropping six straight games to begin the month of March.