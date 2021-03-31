WKU avoided a four-game series sweep to Charlotte over the weekend after winning a high-scoring, tightly contested battle on Sunday. On Friday the Tops were downed 7-4 in the opener after strong pitching from the 49ers was too much to overcome. A double-header on Saturday saw WKU get shut out 6-0 in the first contest and lose a hard fought extra-inning game 5-4 in the second matchup. The series finale on Sunday was a game to remember as the Hilltoppers edged the 49ers 17-16 in another closely contested extra-inning bout.

Eric Riffe watches a pitch come in on Sunday versus Charlotte. (Photo: @WKUBaseball Twitter)

To start the series off Charlotte jumped out to a 4-0 lead in early in game one. Pitcher Jake Kates lasted six innings giving up six earned runs as WKU was unable to complete the comeback totaling just six hits on the day offensively. Saturday included two seven inning double-headers in which the Tops lost both. In the first contest the Hilltoppers were shut out for the first time this season, tallying just four hits total. In the second game of Saturday's double-header starting pitcher Devyn Terbrak tossed 5.1 innings allowing just two earned runs. While WKU's bats came alive more than in the previous two games, four runs was still not enough as Charlotte won the third straight game in the series. Game four was the second time this season WKU scored 17 runs in their fourth walk-off victory of the year. Five players produced multi-hit efforts in the extra-inning win to avoid the four-game sweep.

Beautiful 4-Bedroom, 3-Bath Home located at 287 Leon Drive! Listed at $324,999. Call Ken TODAY for your private showing!

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Sean Bergeron, RHP 1 5.1 IP, 1.69 ERA, 7 SO 34.1 IP, 3.93 ERA, 39 SO, 1-2 W/L Justin Carlin, RF 4 .555 AVG, 5 hits, 3 RBI, 4 runs .357 AVG, 3 RBI, 3 2B, 4 runs, 5 hits Matthew Meyer, 3B 4 .278 AVG, 5 hits, 8 RBI, 4 runs .397 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 19 runs, 9 2B