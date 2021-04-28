Hilltopper Baseball avoided a four-game series sweep against Southern Miss over the weekend after a five run victory on Sunday. To start the series off on Friday WKU lost 6-5 after the Golden Eagles spurred a late comeback. Saturday's double-header saw Southern Miss take both seven-inning games 6-5 in the first and 3-0 in the second. In the series finale on Sunday WKU put together a big offensive day to avoid a sweep and take game four 9-4.

The WKU offense stacked up nine runs against Southern Miss on Sunday. (Photo: @WKU_Baseball Twitter)

On Friday the Hilltoppers held a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning after homers in the sixth and eighth. Ultimately, the Golden Eagles would retaliate in their half of the eighth, shutting down WKU in the ninth to get the slim series-opening victory. Saturday's double-header began with the first contest having the same score as Friday's game, but in this one WKU would out-hit the Golden Eagles including multi-hit efforts by four players in a close loss. Game two of the double-header saw the Hilltoppers get shutout after picking up just three hits in seven innings. The series finale on Sunday is where the WKU bats came alive. Justin Carlin went three for four with three RBI and Kevin Lambert went three for five with an RBI in a five-run victory by the Hilltoppers to close things out in Hattiesburg.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Ray Zuberer III, 2B 4 .400 AVG, 6 hits, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 4 runs, 3 SB .275 AVG, 4 HR, 27 RBI, 11 SB, 9 2B Kevin Lambert, SS 4 .357 AVG, 5 hits, 2 RBI, 2 runs .266 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 12 runs, 6 SB Justin Carlin, OF 4 .313 AVG, 5 hits, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 run, 3 SB .364 AVG, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 12 runs, 8 2B