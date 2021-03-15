Series Recap: Tops complete first series sweep over Bowling Green
WKU completed its first series sweep of the season over the weekend in dramatic fashion defeating Bowling Green State University in four games.
In game one on Friday the Hilltoppers earned their third walk-off win of the season 4-3 in the tenth inning of a tightly contested battle with the Falcons. On Saturday WKU took advantage of strong pitching in both games of their double-header picking up victories 4-1, and 3-1.
To wrap things up on Sunday in game four WKU came out on top of an absolute slug-fest 17-16.
Game one saw the Hilltoppers trailing by one run heading into the bottom of the 10th inning, but Ray Zuberer III and Jackson Gray each came up with RBI hits to give WKU a hard-fought victory. Pitcher Jake Kates recorded a quality start allowing just two earned runs and striking out eight batters in 7.2 innings of work.
In the first contest of double-header action on Saturday pitcher Sean Bergeron tallied WKU's first complete game of the season in 7 innings, allowing just five hits and no earned runs leading the Hilltoppers to victory. The second game of the double-header saw pitcher Aristotle Peter surrender just four hits and one earned run, whiffing five batters in five innings pitched, earning the victory.
|Player
|Games Played
|Series Stats
|Season Stats
|
Ray Zuberer III, 2B
|
4
|
.533 AVG, 8 hits, 7 RBI, 3 runs
|
.333 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI, 7 SB, 7 runs
|
Jake Kates, RHP
|
1
|
7.2 IP, 2.35 ERA, 8 SO
|
1-0, 1.50 ERA, 28 SO, .205 BAA
|
Sean Bergeron, RHP
|
1
|
7.0 IP, 1 CG, 0.00 ERA, 6 SO
|
1-1. 3.38 ERA 22 SO, .217 BAA
Game four on Sunday saw things get heated offensively as a combined 33 runs were put on the board in nine innings between the Hilltoppers and Falcons. Eight WKU hitters produced multi-hit efforts and Ty Crittenberger, Kevin Lambert and Ray Zuberer III each cranked out three-hit games.
The Hilltoppers earned a one-run victory in the shootout, but used 11 total pitchers as Dalton Shoemake came away with his first win of the season.
After the four-game series sweep of the Falcons, WKU now sits at 8-7 on the year with four games left on their current eight-game home-stand ahead of them. Catch the Hilltoppers back in action on Tuesday at Nick Denes field with first pitch coming at 3:00 PM CT against their in-state foe the Bellarmine Knights.
Keep up with Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM or the ESPN 102.7 app.