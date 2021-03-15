WKU completed its first series sweep of the season over the weekend in dramatic fashion defeating Bowling Green State University in four games. In game one on Friday the Hilltoppers earned their third walk-off win of the season 4-3 in the tenth inning of a tightly contested battle with the Falcons. On Saturday WKU took advantage of strong pitching in both games of their double-header picking up victories 4-1, and 3-1. To wrap things up on Sunday in game four WKU came out on top of an absolute slug-fest 17-16.

Outfielder Jackson Gray knocks in an RBI on Sunday versus Bowling Green. (Photo: @WKUBaseball Twitter)

Game one saw the Hilltoppers trailing by one run heading into the bottom of the 10th inning, but Ray Zuberer III and Jackson Gray each came up with RBI hits to give WKU a hard-fought victory. Pitcher Jake Kates recorded a quality start allowing just two earned runs and striking out eight batters in 7.2 innings of work. In the first contest of double-header action on Saturday pitcher Sean Bergeron tallied WKU's first complete game of the season in 7 innings, allowing just five hits and no earned runs leading the Hilltoppers to victory. The second game of the double-header saw pitcher Aristotle Peter surrender just four hits and one earned run, whiffing five batters in five innings pitched, earning the victory.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Ray Zuberer III, 2B 4 .533 AVG, 8 hits, 7 RBI, 3 runs .333 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI, 7 SB, 7 runs Jake Kates, RHP 1 7.2 IP, 2.35 ERA, 8 SO 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 28 SO, .205 BAA Sean Bergeron, RHP 1 7.0 IP, 1 CG, 0.00 ERA, 6 SO 1-1. 3.38 ERA 22 SO, .217 BAA