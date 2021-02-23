InsideHilltopperSports - Series Recap: Tops drop final two games against NDSU

After a hot start to the 2021 season on Sunday, the Hilltopper Baseball team came up short in their opening series versus North Dakota State. WKU got the victory 10-4 in game one, and then dropped the last two games of the three-game series in a double header on Monday, 8-5 and 10-2.

Head Coaches John Pawlowski and Tod Brown greet each other after delaying their opening series over the weekend. (Photo: wkusports.com)

The series was originally scheduled to begin on Friday, however the conditions at Nick Denes Field were not suitable for play after a recent winter storm. Game one was pushed back to Sunday evening, followed by a double-header on Monday. To start the season off, WKU came out swinging putting up 10 runs on 12 hits on Sunday, including a three-run sixth and a four-run seventh inning. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Kates picked up the win allowing no earned runs along with seven strikeouts over the last 4.1 innings. Through the first four innings WKU couldn't muster up enough run support to give junior pitcher Sean Bergeron the win, but the last half of the game saw the Hilltoppers explode for seven runs, including four RBI's on two singles from senior outfielder Ray Zuberer III.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Ray Zuberer III, OF 3 .364 AVG, 4 hits, 7 RBI, 3 SB .364 AVG, 4 hits, 7 RBI, 3 SB Richard Constantine, INF 3 .429 AVG, 6 hits, 2 runs, 4 RBI .429 AVG, 6 hits, 2 runs, 4 RBI Jake Kates, RHP 1 4.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 7 SO, 1 W 4.1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 7 SO, 1 W