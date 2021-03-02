Saturday afternoon marked WKU's second walk-off win in as many days as the Hilltoppers defeated Cincinnati in the first game of their double-header 5-4 . The previous day, WKU won in walk-off fashion in 12 innings after freshman infielder Eric Riffe hit a two-RBI double to bring home the victory 5-4 .

WKU baseball sealed it's first series win of the 2021 season despite losing the final game of their series with Cincinnati 11-3 Saturday evening.

In game one on Friday, the Hilltoppers never held a lead until the 12th inning after an exceptional starting pitching performance by Bearcat's pitcher Evan Shawver. Shawver gave up no earned runs through six innings, but Riffe came through six innings later scorching a double to right field, that scored two runs as WKU would win the first matchup 5-4.

Originally scheduled to play Friday-Sunday, WKU and Cincinnati modified their series after Friday's game, setting a double-header for Saturday due to inclement weather forecasted for Sunday.

In game two, the first game of Saturday's double-header, WKU again clawed back late in the game. Junior pitcher Sean Bergeron allowed just two earned runs, fanning five through seven innings of action to start the game.

Senior infielder Davis Sims would provide the Hilltoppers with late run support in the form of a sacrifice fly, scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the 9th. Sims went two for four with a double and an RBI in the 5-4 win.

Game three saw an offensive explosion for the Bearcats as eight different Hilltopper pitchers would see time on the mound. The group allowed 14 hits and 10 earned runs, striking out 12 batters.

WKU would produce only eight hits, led by senior second baseman Jack Wilson who went two for three with two runs and a walk in the Hilltoppers 11-3 game three loss.

The Hilltoppers now sit at 3-4 on the season and will travel to New Orleans this weekend to take on the Tulane Green Wave in a three-game weekend series. Game one is set to begin at 6:00 PM CT on Friday.

Keep up with Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM or the ESPN 102.7 app.