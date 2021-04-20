WKU split their four-game series versus rival Middle Tennessee State over the weekend at Nick Denes Field. In game one on Friday night, the Hilltoppers' comeback came up just short as they would fall 7-5 to the Blue Raiders. On Saturday in their double-header MTSU took game one shutting out WKU 3-0, then the Hilltoppers would retaliate winning game three 5-4. To wrap up the series on Sunday WKU would take advantage of an early lead and strong pitching, taking the finale 3-1.

Pitcher Luke Stofel earned his second straight win in game four on Sunday versus MTSU. (Photo: wkusports.com)

To start things off on Friday, shortstop Kevin Lambert returned to action making his 200th career start for WKU. He would homer, but pitcher Jake Kates only lasted 2.1 innings surrendering five runs and striking out three as MTSU would lead 5-0 after three innings, never looking back for the win. In Saturday's double-header action, the first game included a complete game by pitcher Sean Bergeron who allowed just three runs, striking out two in the loss as WKU could not muster up any runs. The second seven-inning matchup saw the Hilltoppers rack up nine hits and four walks in a slim victory as Justin Carlin led the way with a two for four day at the plate. Sunday's finale was a stalemate through three innings until outfielder Jackson Gray blasted a solo shot giving WKU the lead and boosting them to an eventual 3-1 victory to earn a series split. Pitcher Luke Stofel threw six innings of scoreless ball allowing just four hits and one walk with four strikeouts to earn the win.

Beautiful 4-Bedroom, 3-Bath Home located at 287 Leon Drive! Listed at $324,999. Call Ken TODAY for your private showing!

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Sean Bergeron, RHP 1 7.0 IP, 3.86 ERA, 2 SO, 1 CG 54.0 IP, 3.67 ERA, 48 SO, 2-4 W/L Jackson Gray, OF 4 .500 AVG, 6 hits, 4 RBI, 5 runs, 3 HR .412 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 7 2B, 24 runs, 6 SB Luke Stofel, RHP 1 6.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 4 SO, 1 W 20.1 IP, 5.31 ERA, 17 SO, 2-0 W/L