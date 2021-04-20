Series Recap: Tops split four game series with MTSU
WKU split their four-game series versus rival Middle Tennessee State over the weekend at Nick Denes Field.
In game one on Friday night, the Hilltoppers' comeback came up just short as they would fall 7-5 to the Blue Raiders. On Saturday in their double-header MTSU took game one shutting out WKU 3-0, then the Hilltoppers would retaliate winning game three 5-4.
To wrap up the series on Sunday WKU would take advantage of an early lead and strong pitching, taking the finale 3-1.
To start things off on Friday, shortstop Kevin Lambert returned to action making his 200th career start for WKU. He would homer, but pitcher Jake Kates only lasted 2.1 innings surrendering five runs and striking out three as MTSU would lead 5-0 after three innings, never looking back for the win.
In Saturday's double-header action, the first game included a complete game by pitcher Sean Bergeron who allowed just three runs, striking out two in the loss as WKU could not muster up any runs. The second seven-inning matchup saw the Hilltoppers rack up nine hits and four walks in a slim victory as Justin Carlin led the way with a two for four day at the plate.
Sunday's finale was a stalemate through three innings until outfielder Jackson Gray blasted a solo shot giving WKU the lead and boosting them to an eventual 3-1 victory to earn a series split. Pitcher Luke Stofel threw six innings of scoreless ball allowing just four hits and one walk with four strikeouts to earn the win.
|Player
|Games Played
|Series Stats
|Season Stats
|
Sean Bergeron, RHP
|
1
|
7.0 IP, 3.86 ERA, 2 SO, 1 CG
|
54.0 IP, 3.67 ERA, 48 SO, 2-4 W/L
|
Jackson Gray, OF
|
4
|
.500 AVG, 6 hits, 4 RBI, 5 runs, 3 HR
|
.412 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 7 2B, 24 runs, 6 SB
|
Luke Stofel, RHP
|
1
|
6.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 4 SO, 1 W
|
20.1 IP, 5.31 ERA, 17 SO, 2-0 W/L
After the series split, WKU is still at .500 in both overall record and conference play at 18-18 and 8-8. The Hilltoppers sit at third in the Conference USA east division, five games behind Old Dominion and just one ahead of Florida Atlantic.
Up next WKU will travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to take on Southern Miss in a four-game weekend series. First pitch is set for 6:00 PM CT on Friday, April 23rd.
Keep up with Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM or the ESPN 102.7 app.
– Casey Warner is a Baseball and Staff writer for InsideHilltopperSports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @thecaseywarner. –