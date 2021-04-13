WKU Baseball completed their second series sweep of the season defeating Marshall in four games over the weekend. Friday to start the series off, the Hilltoppers won a low-scoring battle 1-0 followed by a 5-1 victory in game two of the double-header. Saturday and Sunday saw WKU grab convincing wins led by solid pitching 5-2 and 8-1.

Pitcher Devyn Terbrak tossed a complete game in Saturday's win over Marshall. (Photo: @WKU Baseball Twitter)

WKU pitchers Jake Kates and Sean Bergeron threw back-to-back complete games in Friday's double-header. In the first game Jackson Gray hit a walk-off solo shot in the bottom of the seventh, and in the second game the Hilltoppers recorded six hits and six walks on their way to two straight victories to start the series. Saturday pitcher Devyn Terbrak threw WKU's third consecutive complete game as the Hilltoppers would clinch a series win scoring five runs. This streak marked the first time since at least 2005 that the Hilltopper pitching staff had thrown three-straight complete games. On Sunday the bats came alive as WKU hitters tallied 11 hits and six walks led by Jackson Gray who went three for three with three RBI. Starter Luke Stofel earned the win striking out three and allowing just three hits in five innings pitched.

Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Jake Kates, RHP 1 7.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 8 SO, 1 W, 1 CG 50 IP, 2.16 ERA, 63 SO, 3-1 W/L Jackson Gray, OF 4 .700 AVG, 7 hits, 5 RBI, 3 runs, 1 HR .400 AVG, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 6 SB, 19 runs, 7 2B Devyn Terbrak, LHP 1 9.0 IP, 1.00 ERA, 7 SO, 1 W, 1 CG 34 IP, 2.91 ERA, 26 SO, 1-1 W/L