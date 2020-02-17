Series Recap: Tops take 2 of 3 from Valparaiso at Home
The WKU Hilltopper Baseball team opened the 2020 season in exceptional fashion, winning two out of three games against Valparaiso in a weather delayed weekend series ending Monday aftrenoon.
WKU won the opener, Friday 9-3, as well as the following game, Saturday 6-2.
The series wrapped up on Monday as Valaparaiso stymied the Tops 5-3 in a 10-inning battle. Above all, WKU's starting pitching impressed the most in the series, allowing a combined two earned runs in 14 innings pitched.
Junior right hander Michael Darrell-Hicks jolted the Hilltoppers Friday, tossing 5 scoreless innings along with 8 strikeouts. Senior designated hitter Davis Sims added a 3-hit day with a run and an RBI, coasting the Tops to a 9-3 victory.
On Saturday the solid starting pitching continued as junior right-hander Sean Bergeron threw four innings allowing just one run to begin the game. Junior lefty Dalton Shoemake complimented Bergeron with four innings of scoreless baseball leading WKU to a 6-2 victory.
Valparaiso bounced back on Monday with a better hitting day, scoring two runs in the 6th inning and 10th inning, taking the final game in the opening series 5-3. Riley Dent went 1-3 with 2 RBI's and Damon Jorgensen went 3-4 with an RBI for the Crusaders.
The Hilltoppers will look to build on their 2-1 start in another delayed game Wednesday at home against Murray State. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday at Murray State but was moved due to expected inclement weather.
You can catch the Hilltopper Baseball team in action at Nick Denes Field at 3pm CT Wednesday as they take on their former rival the Murray State Racers who are winless (0-3) to start the season. Listen to WKU Baseball all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM in Bowling Green and the surrounding area or online at espnradio1027.com