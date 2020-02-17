The WKU Hilltopper Baseball team opened the 2020 season in exceptional fashion, winning two out of three games against Valparaiso in a weather delayed weekend series ending Monday aftrenoon.

WKU won the opener, Friday 9-3, as well as the following game, Saturday 6-2.



The series wrapped up on Monday as Valaparaiso stymied the Tops 5-3 in a 10-inning battle. Above all, WKU's starting pitching impressed the most in the series, allowing a combined two earned runs in 14 innings pitched.

Junior right hander Michael Darrell-Hicks jolted the Hilltoppers Friday, tossing 5 scoreless innings along with 8 strikeouts. Senior designated hitter Davis Sims added a 3-hit day with a run and an RBI, coasting the Tops to a 9-3 victory.

On Saturday the solid starting pitching continued as junior right-hander Sean Bergeron threw four innings allowing just one run to begin the game. Junior lefty Dalton Shoemake complimented Bergeron with four innings of scoreless baseball leading WKU to a 6-2 victory.

Valparaiso bounced back on Monday with a better hitting day, scoring two runs in the 6th inning and 10th inning, taking the final game in the opening series 5-3. Riley Dent went 1-3 with 2 RBI's and Damon Jorgensen went 3-4 with an RBI for the Crusaders.