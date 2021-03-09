Hilltopper Baseball lost two of three games to Tulane over the weekend, falling in the first two tightly contested battles, and winning the third on Sunday afternoon. In the first game, WKU was stymied 6-5 after a solo shot by Tulane in the eight inning hoisted the Green Wave to victory. Saturday, game two saw Tulane take advantage of weak hitting by the Hilltoppers as they prevailed again 5-2. Sunday, the series finale saw WKU win a back and forth battle 8-7 in a game that took over three and a half hours to complete.

Outfielder Ray Zuberer III at the plate earlier in the 2021 season. (Photo: @WKUBaseball Twitter)

On Friday, WKU and Tulane traded runs throughout the game until a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Green Wave to victory. In Jake Kates' second start of the season he was exceptional going over five innings, allowing just one earned run. Saturday saw a much different contest as the Hilltoppers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning, and then Tulane scored five unanswered throughout the rest of the game to prevail. With just five team hits on the day, WKU's bats stayed quiet in this one with the exception of Kevin Lambert who went two for four on the day.



Series Standouts Player Games Played Series Stats Season Stats Matthew Meyer, 3B 2 .500 AVG, 4 RBI, 3 hits, 1 run .538 AVG, 4 RBI, 7 hits, 2 runs Matt Phipps, C 3 .273 AVG, 4 RBI, 3 hits, 2 runs .265 AVG, 5 RBI, 9 hits, 6 runs Kevin Lambert, SS 3 .308 AVG, 3 runs, 1 RBI, 4 hits .229 AVG, 3 RBI, 5 runs, 8 hits