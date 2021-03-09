Series Recap: Tulane bats are too much as Tops drop weekend series
Hilltopper Baseball lost two of three games to Tulane over the weekend, falling in the first two tightly contested battles, and winning the third on Sunday afternoon.
In the first game, WKU was stymied 6-5 after a solo shot by Tulane in the eight inning hoisted the Green Wave to victory. Saturday, game two saw Tulane take advantage of weak hitting by the Hilltoppers as they prevailed again 5-2.
Sunday, the series finale saw WKU win a back and forth battle 8-7 in a game that took over three and a half hours to complete.
On Friday, WKU and Tulane traded runs throughout the game until a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Green Wave to victory. In Jake Kates' second start of the season he was exceptional going over five innings, allowing just one earned run.
Saturday saw a much different contest as the Hilltoppers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning, and then Tulane scored five unanswered throughout the rest of the game to prevail. With just five team hits on the day, WKU's bats stayed quiet in this one with the exception of Kevin Lambert who went two for four on the day.
|Player
|Games Played
|Series Stats
|Season Stats
|
Matthew Meyer, 3B
|
2
|
.500 AVG, 4 RBI, 3 hits, 1 run
|
.538 AVG, 4 RBI, 7 hits, 2 runs
|
Matt Phipps, C
|
3
|
.273 AVG, 4 RBI, 3 hits, 2 runs
|
.265 AVG, 5 RBI, 9 hits, 6 runs
|
Kevin Lambert, SS
|
3
|
.308 AVG, 3 runs, 1 RBI, 4 hits
|
.229 AVG, 3 RBI, 5 runs, 8 hits
Sunday the Hilltoppers came out on the winning side of things with a hard fought victory that once again saw a back and forth battle. Matthew Meyer recorded a career-high four RBI's while going three for three at the plate.
Releif pitcher Mason Vinyard picked up the win and relief pitcher Bailey Sutton got the save as four WKU relievers held on to bring the Hilltoppers home for the win of the final game of the weekend series.
The win Sunday puts WKU at 4-6 on the season and they will travel to Lexington, Kentucky this weekend to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a one-game mid-week matchup. The game is set to begin at 3:00 PM CT on Tuesday.
Keep up with Hilltopper Baseball live game broadcasts all season long on ESPN 102.7 FM or the ESPN 102.7 app.