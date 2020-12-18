Inside Hilltopper Sports is tracking Western Kentucky's new football commitments as they come in on National Signing Day and during the signing period. Bookmark this article and keep checking back to see who has inked with Coach Tyson Helton and the Hilltoppers. WKU'S 2021 FOOTBALL SIGNEES:

- A two-star prospect out of Steilacoom, Washington, McDonald committed to WKU back on May 21. The pro-style quarterback threw for 3,812 yards and 49 touchdowns as a junior last season. He chose the Hilltoppers over the likes of Georgetown, Missouri State and others.

- A three-star tight end out of West Limestone High School in Lester, Alabama, Helms joins WKU as a true freshman. Helms chose the Hilltoppers over a lengthy list of schools, including Georgia, Liberty, Louisiana, Louisville, Memphis and Missouri.

- A former four-star recruit out of the Class of 2018, Edwards started his college career at Oklahoma before transferring to Independence Community College. He joins the Hilltoppers as a redshirt sophomore.

WKU'S 2021 FOOTBALL TRANSFERS:

- A transfer from North Dakota State, Cofield joins the Hilltoppers after being one of four Bison running backs to rush for over 600 yards — while also ranking fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference with 12 rushing touchdowns — during the 2019 season.

- A former two-star prospect out of the Class of 2018, Sterns followed newly-hired WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley to The Hill from Houston Baptist. Sterns made 47 receptions for 454 yards and five touchdowns in four games as a junior for the Huskies this season.

- Jerreth's brother, Josh, also followed Kittley to Bowling Green from Houston Baptist. Also a former two-star prospect, but out of the Class of 2020, Sterns made 13 receptions for 403 yards and four touchdowns in four games as a freshman for the Huskies this season.