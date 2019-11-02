News More News
Staff Predictions: Florida Atlantic at WKU

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
WKU looks for their fifth straight against Marshall (Photo by: WKU Athletics)
Western Kentucky (5-3, 4-1) hosts another important conference showdown as the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3, 3-1) flap their wings into Houchens-Smith Stadium.

The Hilltoppers are looking to bounce back after a tough road loss to Marshall and stay in the mix in the C-USA East division.

Whoooo, will win? We'll find out when the dust settles at around 6 p.m.

We've got our predictions and game information below:

Day: Saturday, November 2

Time: 3:00 PM CST

Location: Houchens Industries - L.T. Smith Stadium

Network: ESPN+

Betting line: WKU -1.5 | O/U: 52.0

History: FAU leads the series 7-3. The Owls, currently, hold a two game win steak, having defeated the Hilltoppers in 2017 and 2018. Last year, FAU defeated WKU at FAU Stadium by a score of 34-15.

IHS Staff Predictions
Score Offensive MVP Defensive MVP Total Yards on Offense

Hannah Page

28-24 WKU

Gaej Walker

DeAngelo Malone

331

Ryan Dearbone

34-17 WKU

Ty Storey

Juwuan Jones

452

John Reynolds

38-35 WKU

Gaej Walker

Devon Key

357

Mark Webster

21-14 WKU

Lucky Jackson

Antwon Kincaide

340

Tyler Mansfield


33-24 WKU

Ty Storey

DeAngelo Malone

410

Sean Williams

31-24 FAU

Kyle Fourtenbary

Devon Key

320

Tyler Eaton

27-24 WKU

Gaej Walker

DeAngelo Malone

368

Casey Warner

38-21 WKU

Lucky Jackson

Roger Cray

510

{{ article.author_name }}