Staff Predictions: Florida Atlantic at WKU
Western Kentucky (5-3, 4-1) hosts another important conference showdown as the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-3, 3-1) flap their wings into Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Hilltoppers are looking to bounce back after a tough road loss to Marshall and stay in the mix in the C-USA East division.
Whoooo, will win? We'll find out when the dust settles at around 6 p.m.
We've got our predictions and game information below:
Day: Saturday, November 2
Time: 3:00 PM CST
Location: Houchens Industries - L.T. Smith Stadium
Network: ESPN+
Betting line: WKU -1.5 | O/U: 52.0
History: FAU leads the series 7-3. The Owls, currently, hold a two game win steak, having defeated the Hilltoppers in 2017 and 2018. Last year, FAU defeated WKU at FAU Stadium by a score of 34-15.
|Score
|Offensive MVP
|Defensive MVP
|Total Yards on Offense
|
Hannah Page
|
28-24 WKU
|
Gaej Walker
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
331
|
Ryan Dearbone
|
34-17 WKU
|
Ty Storey
|
Juwuan Jones
|
452
|
John Reynolds
|
38-35 WKU
|
Gaej Walker
|
Devon Key
|
357
|
Mark Webster
|
21-14 WKU
|
Lucky Jackson
|
Antwon Kincaide
|
340
|
Tyler Mansfield
|
33-24 WKU
|
Ty Storey
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
410
|
Sean Williams
|
31-24 FAU
|
Kyle Fourtenbary
|
Devon Key
|
320
|
Tyler Eaton
|
27-24 WKU
|
Gaej Walker
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
368
|
Casey Warner
|
38-21 WKU
|
Lucky Jackson
|
Roger Cray
|
510
