Staff Predictions: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Western Kentucky (8-4) will face off against Western Michigan (7-5) in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Monday in hopes of capping off the 2019 season with nine wins under first-year head coach Tyson Helton.
We've got our predictions and game information below:
|Score
|Offensive MVP
|Defensive MVP
|Total Yards on Offense
|
Hannah Page
|
28-20 WKU
|
Ty Storey
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
393
|
Ryan Dearbone
|
28-17 WKU
|
Lucky Jackson
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
411
|
John Reynolds
|
34-16 WKU
|
Ty Storey
|
Clay Davis
|
347
|
Mark Webster
|
23-20 (OT) WKU
|
Lucky Jackson
|
Antwon Kincade
|
325
|
Tyler Mansfield
|
31-27 WKU
|
Ty Storey
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
375
|
Sean Williams
|
34-21 WKU
|
Gaej Walker
|
Juwuan Jones
|
405
|
Tyler Eaton
|
31-14 WKU
|
Ty Storey
|
Devon Key
|
369
|
Casey Warner
|
38-31 WKU
|
Lucky Jackson
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
487
|
Shane Bearden
|
38-24 WKU
|
Lucky Jackson
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
437
***
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Apple/iTunes
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals
Like us on FACEBOOK