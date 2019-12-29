News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 08:02:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Staff Predictions: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
Publisher
@SeanW_Rivals
WKU looks to end the season on a high note in Dallas (Photo by: WKU Athletics)
WKU looks to end the season on a high note in Dallas (Photo by: WKU Athletics)

Western Kentucky (8-4) will face off against Western Michigan (7-5) in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Monday in hopes of capping off the 2019 season with nine wins under first-year head coach Tyson Helton.

We've got our predictions and game information below:

IHS Staff Predictions
Score Offensive MVP Defensive MVP Total Yards on Offense

Hannah Page

28-20 WKU

Ty Storey

DeAngelo Malone

393

Ryan Dearbone

28-17 WKU

Lucky Jackson

DeAngelo Malone

411

John Reynolds

34-16 WKU

Ty Storey

Clay Davis

347

Mark Webster

23-20 (OT) WKU

Lucky Jackson

Antwon Kincade

325

Tyler Mansfield

31-27 WKU

Ty Storey

DeAngelo Malone

375

Sean Williams

34-21 WKU

Gaej Walker

Juwuan Jones

405

Tyler Eaton

31-14 WKU

Ty Storey

Devon Key

369

Casey Warner

38-31 WKU

Lucky Jackson

DeAngelo Malone

487

Shane Bearden

38-24 WKU

Lucky Jackson

DeAngelo Malone

437

***

Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Apple/iTunes

Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals

Like us on FACEBOOK

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}