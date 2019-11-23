Western Kentucky (6-4, 4-2) is looking to solidify their bowl resume today as they travel to Southern Miss (7-3, 5-1) to face a Golden Eagles team that has won five of their last six games.

We've got our predictions and game information below:

Day: Saturday, November 23

Time: 2:30 PM CST

Location: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Network: ESPN+

Betting line: USM -4.0 | O/U: 51.5

History: This will be the third meeting between the Hilltoppers and Golden Eagles. WKU leads the matchup 2-0. In 2015, WKU defeated Southern Miss. in the C-USA Football Championship by a score of 45-28.

