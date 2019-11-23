News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-23 07:45:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Staff Predictions: WKU at Southern Miss

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports
@SeanW_Rivals
Publisher
WKU trying to solidify their bowl resume to finish the regular season (Photo by: WKU Athletics)
WKU trying to solidify their bowl resume to finish the regular season (Photo by: WKU Athletics)

Western Kentucky (6-4, 4-2) is looking to solidify their bowl resume today as they travel to Southern Miss (7-3, 5-1) to face a Golden Eagles team that has won five of their last six games.

We've got our predictions and game information below:

Day: Saturday, November 23

Time: 2:30 PM CST

Location: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Network: ESPN+

Betting line: USM -4.0 | O/U: 51.5

History: This will be the third meeting between the Hilltoppers and Golden Eagles. WKU leads the matchup 2-0. In 2015, WKU defeated Southern Miss. in the C-USA Football Championship by a score of 45-28.

MORE: ANALYZING THE ENEMY | IHS PODCAST | HELTON INTERVIEW | OFFENSIVE INTERVIEWS | DEFENSIVE INTERVIEWS

IHS Staff Predictions
Score Offensive MVP Defensive MVP Total Yards on Offense

Hannah Page

27-24 Southern Miss

Lucky Jackson

DeAngelo Malone

347

Ryan Dearbone

34-21 WKU

Ty Storey

Ta'Corian Darden

341

John Reynolds

24-20 WKU

Jahcour Pearson

Clay Davis

352

Mark Webster

23-20 WKU

Lucky Jackson

Antwon Kincade

325

Tyler Mansfield

32-21 WKU

Gaej Walker

DeAngelo Malone

345

Sean Williams

24-21 Southern Miss

Gaej Walker

DeAngelo Malone

348

Tyler Eaton

31-27 WKU

Ty Storey

DeAngelo Malone

385

Casey Warner

28-24 Southern Miss

Gaej Walker

Devon Key

325

***

Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Apple/iTunes

Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals

Like us on FACEBOOK

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}