Staff Predictions: WKU at Southern Miss
Western Kentucky (6-4, 4-2) is looking to solidify their bowl resume today as they travel to Southern Miss (7-3, 5-1) to face a Golden Eagles team that has won five of their last six games.
We've got our predictions and game information below:
Day: Saturday, November 23
Time: 2:30 PM CST
Location: M.M. Roberts Stadium
Network: ESPN+
Betting line: USM -4.0 | O/U: 51.5
History: This will be the third meeting between the Hilltoppers and Golden Eagles. WKU leads the matchup 2-0. In 2015, WKU defeated Southern Miss. in the C-USA Football Championship by a score of 45-28.
|Score
|Offensive MVP
|Defensive MVP
|Total Yards on Offense
|
Hannah Page
|
27-24 Southern Miss
|
Lucky Jackson
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
347
|
Ryan Dearbone
|
34-21 WKU
|
Ty Storey
|
Ta'Corian Darden
|
341
|
John Reynolds
|
24-20 WKU
|
Jahcour Pearson
|
Clay Davis
|
352
|
Mark Webster
|
23-20 WKU
|
Lucky Jackson
|
Antwon Kincade
|
325
|
Tyler Mansfield
|
32-21 WKU
|
Gaej Walker
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
345
|
Sean Williams
|
24-21 Southern Miss
|
Gaej Walker
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
348
|
Tyler Eaton
|
31-27 WKU
|
Ty Storey
|
DeAngelo Malone
|
385
|
Casey Warner
|
28-24 Southern Miss
|
Gaej Walker
|
Devon Key
|
325
