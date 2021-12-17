Stansbury and players preview in-state contest against Louisville

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, fifth year guard Josh Anderson and redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton appeared on Zoom earlier this afternoon to preview tomorrow afternoon's in-state battle against Louisville. NOTE: Prior to this afternoon's press conference, a few major changes were made to the Louisville matchup as the game is now set to stream on CBS instead of the CBS Sports Network and will tipoff at 2 p.m. CT instead of 1:30 p.m.

"Well, it's a big game, it just happens to be against in-state Louisville, who's one of the top teams in the country year in, year out. Not many get a lot of opportunities to get them on your home court, so that's always good." — Rick Stansbury

Stansbury acknowledged that tomorrow afternoon's game was big and that it was even more significant with the recent announcement of airing the game on CBS at 2 p.m.

"During this time right now when there's so much turmoil and destruction and things in Bowling Green, it'll bring Bowling Green a lot of different kinds of attention, may bring the state, not just Bowling Green but the state, some extra funding and help across the nation when they see pictures of things. So, there's a lot of positives." — Rick Stansbury

Stansbury also answered a question about what he knew about Louisville's leading scorer, fifth-year center Malik Williams, who notched a double-double in Louisville's recent 86-60 win over Southeastern Louisiana with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

"He gives them so much along that lane and he's a guy that they're always trying to go to. I think he's the one guy they really depend on. He's a skilled enough player, he can score in a lot of ways. Steps out makes the three, so he's a really good player on a really good team." — Rick Stansbury

Stansbury closed out his portion of the press conference by talking about how great it is for in-state teams to make the effort to play each other every season, giving credit to Louisville for making the trip to Bowling Green.

"I think it started as a football deal but even at that, we can't get many people in a football deal tied up in a basketball deal. Those two outcomes are very good for us. For Louisville to do it as an in-state team, it says a lot about them, we appreciate them doing that." — Rick Stansbury

Fifth year guard Josh Anderson spent some time talking about how much of an experience it is to play in Diddle Arena with a packed house.



I think its big. Diddle is a great environment when its a packed crowd so I feel like it's a big game coming up." — Josh Anderson

Anderson also talked about how significant this game will be for Bowling Green, seeing as the game is now set to be streamed over CBS. This grants Western Kentucky the platform to bring attenton to what's going on in Bowling Green and collect help from the rest of the country.

As being on CBS TV, a network like that, it gives the nation kind of an opportunity to see what the city of Bowling Green is going through and just kind of give the city more help just by being on that platform." — Josh Anderson

When asked about how confident the two felt about playing against Louisville tomorrow in the big game, both players quickly answered that they were confident in victory, no matter who their opponent is.

"It doesn't matter who we're playing, it's always our mindset to go out and win, perform, do what we do and I think that's all we're worried about is coming out and getting a win." — Luke Frampton