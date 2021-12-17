Stansbury and players preview in-state contest against Louisville
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, fifth year guard Josh Anderson and redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton appeared on Zoom earlier this afternoon to preview tomorrow afternoon's in-state battle against Louisville.
NOTE: Prior to this afternoon's press conference, a few major changes were made to the Louisville matchup as the game is now set to stream on CBS instead of the CBS Sports Network and will tipoff at 2 p.m. CT instead of 1:30 p.m.
Stansbury acknowledged that tomorrow afternoon's game was big and that it was even more significant with the recent announcement of airing the game on CBS at 2 p.m.
Stansbury also answered a question about what he knew about Louisville's leading scorer, fifth-year center Malik Williams, who notched a double-double in Louisville's recent 86-60 win over Southeastern Louisiana with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Stansbury closed out his portion of the press conference by talking about how great it is for in-state teams to make the effort to play each other every season, giving credit to Louisville for making the trip to Bowling Green.
Fifth year guard Josh Anderson spent some time talking about how much of an experience it is to play in Diddle Arena with a packed house.
Anderson also talked about how significant this game will be for Bowling Green, seeing as the game is now set to be streamed over CBS. This grants Western Kentucky the platform to bring attenton to what's going on in Bowling Green and collect help from the rest of the country.
When asked about how confident the two felt about playing against Louisville tomorrow in the big game, both players quickly answered that they were confident in victory, no matter who their opponent is.
Western Kentucky welcomes the Louisville Cardinals to E.A. Diddle Arena tomorrow afternoon for a 2 p.m. updated tipoff time. The game will be aired on CBS.
