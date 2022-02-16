Stansbury, Frampton, Sharp preview Charlotte

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury previews Charlotte at the Paul Just Media Center at E.A. Diddle Arena. (Drew Toennies)

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton and junior center Jamarion Sharp met with members of the media at E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday to preview Thursday's matchup against Charlotte. Stansbury kicked things off by talking about the how the 49ers are a good team and how he wants to find that same energy on Thursday that the team had in the first meeting at Halton Arena.

"We know Charlotte's a really good team. They've been good all year long." — Rick Stansbury

Stansbury talked about the Hilltoppers' major comeback in conference play in the past two weeks as Western Kentucky has jumped from 2-6 in C-USA play to 7-6 and won four straight games on the road. Stansbury talked about how those five losses weren't blowouts, they were very close losses and the team now knows the sting of defeat. Stansbury communicated the sting of defeat has been used to motivate the team to improve.

"When you lose games sometimes, don't mean your team is playing bad." — Rick Stansbury

Rick Stansbury talked about how much the team has progressed and matured since the losing streak, talking about how his players got up and bounced back, posting some of their best performances all season. Western Kentucky now leads the league in offensive field goal percentage, Stansbury announced.

"It's very easy when you've lost some games and you're down on that mat, to stay down, that's not easy. ... And that's when you find out kinda what you're made of, how you respond to all that." — Rick Stansbury

Sharp talked about how the team was approaching Thursday's matchup against the 49ers, communicating that the goal was to come out in the same explosive fashion as last time.

"We're not gonna take away anything, we want to play the way that we played the very first time, the way we've been playing lately." — Jamarion Sharp

Frampton took a moment to talk about his potentially season-ending injury he suffered on the road against Old Dominion a few weeks ago, delivering good news about his recovery.

"I feel good. I haven't had any issues since then, thankfully. There was one little hiccup here against FAU I think, but really it was just a big mental thing because I've torn it before. ... Thankfully, God was looking out for me." — Luke Frampton

Sharp also talked about how much the defense has improved since the team's last loss against Middle Tennessee.

"That's where our offense starts, it starts on defense. ... It's gonna come together because we're all playing as one team together." — Jamarion Sharp