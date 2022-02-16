Stansbury, Frampton, Sharp preview Charlotte
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton and junior center Jamarion Sharp met with members of the media at E.A. Diddle Arena on Wednesday to preview Thursday's matchup against Charlotte.
Stansbury kicked things off by talking about the how the 49ers are a good team and how he wants to find that same energy on Thursday that the team had in the first meeting at Halton Arena.
Stansbury talked about the Hilltoppers' major comeback in conference play in the past two weeks as Western Kentucky has jumped from 2-6 in C-USA play to 7-6 and won four straight games on the road. Stansbury talked about how those five losses weren't blowouts, they were very close losses and the team now knows the sting of defeat. Stansbury communicated the sting of defeat has been used to motivate the team to improve.
Rick Stansbury talked about how much the team has progressed and matured since the losing streak, talking about how his players got up and bounced back, posting some of their best performances all season. Western Kentucky now leads the league in offensive field goal percentage, Stansbury announced.
Sharp talked about how the team was approaching Thursday's matchup against the 49ers, communicating that the goal was to come out in the same explosive fashion as last time.
Frampton took a moment to talk about his potentially season-ending injury he suffered on the road against Old Dominion a few weeks ago, delivering good news about his recovery.
Sharp also talked about how much the defense has improved since the team's last loss against Middle Tennessee.
Western Kentucky takes on Charlotte at E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday night. The opening tip is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
