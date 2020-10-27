The college basketball season is just around the corner, and Western Kentucky's schedule is beginning to take shape.

The Hilltoppers will open their 2020-21 campaign away from E.A. Diddle Arena in a bubble at Nebraska, WKU coach Rick Stansbury told reporters Tuesday morning on a Zoom conference call.

“We’re gonna open up in a bubble out in Nebraska," Stansbury said. "We don’t know who our first opponent will be for sure, but we do know we’re playing LSU in the second game. They’ll be a top-20 team for sure. They’re gonna be one of the better teams in the country.”

Following their games at Nebraska, the Hilltoppers will then come back to Kentucky and play in another bubble — this one being hosted by Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center — and will give Stansbury's squad another opportunity to play against more Power Five programs.

“We’ll leave (Nebraska) and come to Louisville’s bubble. We’re gonna play three games — at least — in Louisville’s bubble," Stansbury said. "There’s gonna be great competition there — besides just Louisville. We feel good about those five games.”

In addition to those five non-conference contests, WKU's Conference USA schedule was finalized Monday.

The Hilltoppers — as part of the league's new format due to the global COVID-19 pandemic — will play an 18-game slate against conference opponents. Under the new format, WKU will play two games per visit at at four select C-USA schools and host four select schools for a two-game series. The Tops will also play a rival opponent once, both home and away.

“I think it’s a good deal from the standpoint of trying to help us play games," Stansbury said. "It’s very obvious being able to play two games in the same venue without the travel will help the testing part and help increase the opportunity of playing games. I do think it’s a good move, and I do like playing back-to-back games.”

You can take a look at WKU's C-USA schedule BELOW.