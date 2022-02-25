 Western Kentucky Hilltopper Basketball-Stansbury, Justice, Sharp preview rival Middle Tennessee
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-25 09:12:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Stansbury, Justice, Sharp preview rival Middle Tennessee

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, graduate guard Camron Justice and junior center Jamarion Sharp met with the media on Thursday to preview Saturday's second and final regular season meeting with 100 Miles of Hate rival and C-USA East leader Middle Tennessee.

The last time the two rivals fought, the Blue Raiders prevailed 93-85 at Diddle Arena.

This Saturday, Middle Tennessee is hosting Western Kentucky at the Murphy Center, a location in which the Blue Raiders are undefeated this season.

Rick Stansbury began his portion of the press conference by giving an injury update on senior forward Jairus Hamilton, who injured himself on Saturday against Old Dominion.

Stansbury revealed that Hamilton has been unable to practice this week and that his availability will be unknown until closer to tipoff.


“Nothing for certain either way, but for sure it’ll be a game-time decision at best.”
— Rick Stansbury

Stansbury also revisited the the team's last meeting with the 100 Miles of Hate rival, discussing how the team was exhausted physically and mentally entering the game due to an intense Thursday night matchup with UAB. The team simply didn't have enough gas in the tank to hold on against the Blue Raiders.

"That was after the UAB game on Thursday night and we played them Saturday afternoon. I thought that was the one game that we weren't as good as we had to be to beat Middle, physically or mentally."
— Rick Stansbury

Stansbury also talked about Middle Tennessee graduate guard Josh Jefferson, who was 7-of-9 from beyond the arc in the last meeting between the two in Bowling Green.

Although Western Kentucky has been a much different team since the first meeting, Stansbury believes stopping Jefferson from beyond the arc will still be a challenge.

"Well it's a challenge no matter if we are playing better, it's still a challenge. If I remember, the last game against us, he was seven for nine against us. ... He's been pretty consistent most nights."
— Rick Stansbury

Justice kicked off the press conference by giving a quick analysis of Middle Tennessee, briefly discussing their talent.

"Honestly, I think they're playing well right now. Shooting the ball 45% as a team from three-point land. So, we know we're walking in there Saturday to play a really good team."
— Camron Justice

Sharp talked about how if the team can show up on Saturday and play the same dominant game they have been the past seven games, he is confident that the winning streak will live on.

"It's really important, because we've been doing it for the past couple of games and we want to continue to do it. As long as we do what we've been doing, I have a feeling we're gonna keep on winning."
— Jamarion Sharp

Western Kentucky is currently seated in second in C-USA's east division, one spot below Middle Tennessee, who is looking to win the east. Justice said that there should also be focus on the Hilltoppers', who have won seven-straight.

"As much as the focus is about them, really it's about us. We're playing as well as anybody in the conference right now, so it's important for us to just stick to what we're doing, playing with our principles and our concepts."
— Camron Justice

Justice also commented on the possibility of the team winning the C-USA east division for the second consecutive year.

"I think that's everything right now. We need a little help from some outliers. Middle Tennessee. We can only control what we can control and everything out of that is out of our hands."
— Camron Justice

Western Kentucky is set to head south to take on 100 Miles of Hate rival Middle Tennessee at the Murphy Center on Saturday. The opening tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN+.

{{ article.author_name }}