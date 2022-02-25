Stansbury, Justice, Sharp preview rival Middle Tennessee
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, graduate guard Camron Justice and junior center Jamarion Sharp met with the media on Thursday to preview Saturday's second and final regular season meeting with 100 Miles of Hate rival and C-USA East leader Middle Tennessee.
The last time the two rivals fought, the Blue Raiders prevailed 93-85 at Diddle Arena.
This Saturday, Middle Tennessee is hosting Western Kentucky at the Murphy Center, a location in which the Blue Raiders are undefeated this season.
Rick Stansbury began his portion of the press conference by giving an injury update on senior forward Jairus Hamilton, who injured himself on Saturday against Old Dominion.
Stansbury revealed that Hamilton has been unable to practice this week and that his availability will be unknown until closer to tipoff.
Stansbury also revisited the the team's last meeting with the 100 Miles of Hate rival, discussing how the team was exhausted physically and mentally entering the game due to an intense Thursday night matchup with UAB. The team simply didn't have enough gas in the tank to hold on against the Blue Raiders.
Stansbury also talked about Middle Tennessee graduate guard Josh Jefferson, who was 7-of-9 from beyond the arc in the last meeting between the two in Bowling Green.
Although Western Kentucky has been a much different team since the first meeting, Stansbury believes stopping Jefferson from beyond the arc will still be a challenge.
Justice kicked off the press conference by giving a quick analysis of Middle Tennessee, briefly discussing their talent.
Sharp talked about how if the team can show up on Saturday and play the same dominant game they have been the past seven games, he is confident that the winning streak will live on.
Western Kentucky is currently seated in second in C-USA's east division, one spot below Middle Tennessee, who is looking to win the east. Justice said that there should also be focus on the Hilltoppers', who have won seven-straight.
Justice also commented on the possibility of the team winning the C-USA east division for the second consecutive year.
Western Kentucky is set to head south to take on 100 Miles of Hate rival Middle Tennessee at the Murphy Center on Saturday. The opening tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN+.
