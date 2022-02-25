Stansbury, Justice, Sharp preview rival Middle Tennessee

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, graduate guard Camron Justice and junior center Jamarion Sharp met with the media on Thursday to preview Saturday's second and final regular season meeting with 100 Miles of Hate rival and C-USA East leader Middle Tennessee.

The last time the two rivals fought, the Blue Raiders prevailed 93-85 at Diddle Arena.

This Saturday, Middle Tennessee is hosting Western Kentucky at the Murphy Center, a location in which the Blue Raiders are undefeated this season.

Rick Stansbury began his portion of the press conference by giving an injury update on senior forward Jairus Hamilton, who injured himself on Saturday against Old Dominion.

Stansbury revealed that Hamilton has been unable to practice this week and that his availability will be unknown until closer to tipoff.





