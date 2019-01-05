Starting Five: WKU at Old Dominion
After disposing Charlotte on Thursday night, the Hilltoppers road tour continues on Saturday with a tough matchup against Old Dominion.
The Monarchs saw their eight-game winning streak snapped on Thursday with a 70-67 home loss to Marshall while the Hilltoppers are currently riding a three-game winning streak of their own.
Here is a breakdown of tonight's matchup.
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Pts/Game
|Rebs/Game
|
B.J. Stith
|
6-5
|
R-Sr.
|
Guard
|
18.2
|
8.2
|
Ahmad Caver
|
6-2
|
Sr.
|
Guard
|
17.6
|
4.1
|
Xavier Green
|
6-6
|
R-Soph.
|
Guard
|
8.1
|
4.1
|
Aaron Carver
|
6-7
|
R-Jr.
|
Forward
|
2.2
|
6.3
|
Elbert Robinson
|
7-1
|
Sr.
|
Center
|
2.2
|
2.1
OFF THE BENCH: The Monarchs suffered a big blow before the Marshall game as it was announced Marquis Godwin will miss unspecified time due to a broken foot. Godwin was ODU's best option off the bench, averaging 7.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, and ranked third on the team in three-pointers made.
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Pts/Game
|Reb/Game
|
Dalano Banton
|
6-8
|
Fresh.
|
Guard
|
4.8
|
3.8
|
Taveion Hollingsworth
|
6-2
|
Soph.
|
Guard
|
15.3
|
5.1
|
Josh Anderson
|
6-6
|
Soph.
|
Guard
|
8.8
|
3.0
|
Jared Savage
|
6-5
|
R.-Jr.
|
G/F
|
14.6
|
4.1
|
Charles Bassey
|
6-11
|
Fresh.
|
Center
|
14.3
|
8.8
OFF THE BENCH: After seeing limited minutes throughout the season, Jake Ohmer has provided a spark for the Hilltoppers off the bench the last two games. The sophomore nailed four three-pointers, scoring 12 points in WKU's win over Charlotte on Thursday. Tolu Smith has been a very serviceable substitute for Bassey off the bench. The ultimate wild card is if we'll see Lamonte Bearden get any action, who didn't play Thursday due to a coach's decision.
TIP TIME INFORMATION:
TIPOFF: 6 p.m. Central
WHERE: Convocation Center
TELEVISION: Stadium on Facebook
PREDICTION:
Western Kentucky 78, Old Dominion 72
PLAYER OF THE GAME: Size wise, Elbert Robinson III matches up well with Charles Bassey. However, from a skills standpoint, the freshman phenom has a distinct advantage and I would expect Bassey to tally at least 20 and 10.