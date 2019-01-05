Ticker
Starting Five: WKU at Old Dominion

Sean Williams • InsideHilltopperSports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Publisher

After disposing Charlotte on Thursday night, the Hilltoppers road tour continues on Saturday with a tough matchup against Old Dominion.

The Monarchs saw their eight-game winning streak snapped on Thursday with a 70-67 home loss to Marshall while the Hilltoppers are currently riding a three-game winning streak of their own.

Here is a breakdown of tonight's matchup.

Old Dominion Projected Starters
Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Rebs/Game

B.J. Stith

6-5

R-Sr.

Guard

18.2

8.2

Ahmad Caver

6-2

Sr.

Guard

17.6

4.1

Xavier Green

6-6

R-Soph.

Guard

8.1

4.1

Aaron Carver

6-7

R-Jr.

Forward

2.2

6.3

Elbert Robinson

7-1

Sr.

Center

2.2

2.1

OFF THE BENCH: The Monarchs suffered a big blow before the Marshall game as it was announced Marquis Godwin will miss unspecified time due to a broken foot. Godwin was ODU's best option off the bench, averaging 7.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, and ranked third on the team in three-pointers made.

Western Kentucky Projected Starters
Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game

Dalano Banton

6-8

Fresh.

Guard

4.8

3.8

Taveion Hollingsworth

6-2

Soph.

Guard

15.3

5.1

Josh Anderson

6-6

Soph.

Guard

8.8

3.0

Jared Savage

6-5

R.-Jr.

G/F

14.6

4.1

Charles Bassey

6-11

Fresh.

Center

14.3

8.8

OFF THE BENCH: After seeing limited minutes throughout the season, Jake Ohmer has provided a spark for the Hilltoppers off the bench the last two games. The sophomore nailed four three-pointers, scoring 12 points in WKU's win over Charlotte on Thursday. Tolu Smith has been a very serviceable substitute for Bassey off the bench. The ultimate wild card is if we'll see Lamonte Bearden get any action, who didn't play Thursday due to a coach's decision.

TIP TIME INFORMATION:

TIPOFF: 6 p.m. Central

WHERE: Convocation Center

TELEVISION: Stadium on Facebook

PREDICTION:

Western Kentucky 78, Old Dominion 72

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Size wise, Elbert Robinson III matches up well with Charles Bassey. However, from a skills standpoint, the freshman phenom has a distinct advantage and I would expect Bassey to tally at least 20 and 10.

