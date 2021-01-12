BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Entering his third season on the WKU Football staff, Stephen Hamby will be promoted to Offensive Line coach, head coach Tyson Helton announced Tuesday morning. During the 2020 and 2019 seasons, Hamby worked with the Hilltopper offensive line in a Quality Control role.

"I'm thankful to Coach Helton for placing me in charge of the offensive line and fired up to lead this group of men into 2021!" Hamby said.

In 2020 – prior to bowl season – PFF College ranked the Hilltoppers 14th in the FBS as an offensive line unit. WKU ultimately finished the campaign ranked No. 2 in the nation in pass-blocking grade and No. 17 in run-blocking grade.

WKU had three offensive linemen rated among PFF College's top 10 in Conference USA: right tackle Mason Brooks (83.4, fourth), right guard Jordan Meredith (81.5, fifth) and left tackle Cole Spencer (78.2, ninth). Meredith was voted Second Team All-C-USA and named a PFF College Second Team All-American, while Brooks and Spencer earned C-USA Honorable Mention recognition.

In 2019, PFF College ranked the Hilltoppers 20th in the FBS as an offensive line unit, including No. 1 in pass-blocking grade, while surrendering a pressure on only 12.7% of their pass-blocked snaps, which was the eight-lowest percentage in the nation.

Right tackle Miles Pate was voted First Team All-CUSA and Meredith earned C-USA Honorable Mention status. Meredith was also named a PFF College Honorable Mention All-American with a 79.3 overall PFF rating (fifth among FBS guards), 89.3 pass block rating (second among FBS guards) and 79.2 run block rating (tied for seventh among FBS guards).

Hamby came to Bowling Green following a three-year stint at Bowling Green State as offensive line coach from 2016-to-2018. During that time, the Falcons had three linemen selected to the All-Mid American Conference's postseason teams: Jack Kramer (2018), Tim McAuliffe (2016) and Logan Dietz (2016).

Prior to his time at BGSU, Hamby spent three seasons at his alma mater, Texas Tech, from 2013-to-2015. He was the assistant offensive line coach under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, directly responsible for coaching the team's centers, while assisting with on- and off-field instruction of the offensive line. Hamby's time there overlapped with newly-hired WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.

An offensive lineman with the Red Raiders from 2005-to-2008, Hamby helped Texas Tech to a 37-16 record and four consecutive bowl appearances. The Red Raiders played in the Cotton Bowl twice, the Insight Bowl and the Gator Bowl during Hamby's four seasons in Lubbock. Following his career at Texas Tech, Hamby was invited to training camp with both the Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints.

Hamby graduated from Texas Tech in August 2009 with a degree in Agriculture & Applied Economics. He is married to the former Devan Schellhase.