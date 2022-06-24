Stockbridge (Ga.) 2024 RB Jayden Scott recaps visit to WKU
Stockbridge (Ga.) 2024 running back Jayden Scott was one of the notable visitors that was recently at Western Kentucky for a summer visit. The three-star prospect out of the Peach State spoke with ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news