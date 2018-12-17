This WKU team just continues to leave me a little puzzled. A team that can go on the road and win at Arkansas and on a neutral court vs West Virginia can also inexcusably trail by 17 at home against a mediocre Troy Trojans team.

My Take:

I think this team got a little bit of a big head during the preseason. They literally have the talent to play with any team in the country. But they also have the capability to lose to a lot of teams on any given night.

There is no team in the country that can just show up and win the game. They all have to be played. This team waiting until the final 2 minutes of the game to show any type of toughness, grit, determination, urgency, or whatever you want to call it. And they damn near came back and won the game. If they played with that kind of effort for the entire game, the sky is the limit for how far this team can go. If they continue with their current trend, they will not reach anywhere near the heights that they set for themselves in the summer when this team started coming together.

Now here is the good news. Lamonte Bearden coming back could help the equation. While last night was not the outcome anyone hoped for. The offense at times had much better flow than it has had all season. That is something a true PG will give a team. Sure Bearden was rusty and made some mistakes. But it was nice to see him trying to feed Bassey more in the post and drive to the hoop to draw contact.

The Tops fall to 5-5 on the season and have a tough stretch coming up starting with @ Belmont on Wednesday against a team that knocked off UCLA on the road this past weekend. WKU will follow up the trip to Nashville with strong home contests against Saint Mary's and a top-25 ranked Wisconsin team.

At least so far this season it appears that WKU plays to the level of their competition. They will certainly have to play better than Sunday afternoon or they could be looking at a 5-8 record heading into Conference play.