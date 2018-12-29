Western Kentucky finally got the revenge they sought from last year’s loss to Wisconsin on a blown call. The Tops were able to take the 15th-ranked Badgers out with arguably their best game of the season.

Let’s look at some takeaways from this contest.

- The Tops played unselfishly, netting 19 assists to the Badgers’ 9 dishes. That unselfish play allowed WKU to keep Wisconsin moving. It also led to very balanced scoring for the Tops. Four of the five starters scored in double digits, with Delano Banton missing a triple-double by just two points.

- Another strong point for WKU was the way they played Wisconsin’s big man Ethan Happ. Although Happ scored 20 points, it was on 9-23 shooting. He also wasn’t able to kick the ball out to an open teammate, which usually would result in an easy basket. Charles Bassey hung with Happ and made him play straight up basketball and allowed the other guys on the floor to concentrate on their men.

- Bassey was truly a difference-maker. Not to mention Bassey’s offensive prowess. He was 7-8 for 19 points and 6 rebounds and 4 blocks. A great spread for any player on a given night. Although the big man saw the ball a good chunk of the game, there were times that he had open opportunities and his teammates just didn’t get him the ball. That will have to be addressed in the coming weeks.

- The spark for this team is truly Josh Anderson. Every time Anderson entered the game, the Toppers would go on a run, usually keyed by his defensive plays. A couple of steals and a 3-pointer or a nasty dunk allowed the Tops to stave off Wisconsin as they would try to mount a comeback.

- The final takeaway is that the Tops seem ready for conference play to begin. They will face early tests in Old Dominion and Marshall. This team looked rough a couple of weeks ago, but they seem to have figured out what works for them. First, feed the big guy, Bassey, who can do everything and makes the paint his office. Next, be aggressive and take the ball to the basket. Good things happen when you do. Finally, your defense will set up your offense. This Topper team looks like it will success in conference play if they hold to those fundamentals.