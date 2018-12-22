WKU picked up a big win on Saturday, holding on to defeat St. Mary's 71-68 inside E.A. Diddle Arena. With the win, the Hilltoppers improved to 6-6 on the season.

MY TAKES:

- WKU seemed more focused against a good Saint Mary's team than they have all season. It started on the defensive end. The Tops blocked nine shots put up by the Gaels and forced 14 turnovers. The defensive intensity was turned up enough for the Tops to survive offensive lulls. It was defense that ultimately saved the day when the Tops were in danger of losing their lead and heading to overtime in the last seconds of the game. WKU also edged the Gaels in defensive rebounding 24-21, which is an important battle for the Tops to win. Considering that the Hilltoppers made St. Mary's a two-person team (Malik Fitts and Jordan Ford) is a good sign for the Tops.

- Delano Banton and Josh Anderson stepped up huge for the Tops. Banton, who took the start after Lamonte Bearden couldn't go, played smart ball and was able to lead the Tops with large minutes and a small amount of mistakes. Anderson played well down the stretch of the game. Not only did he steal a couple of balls and knock down a three-pointer, he rocked Diddle Arena with a sure-fire Sportscenter Top 10 dunk. His evolution will need to continue for the Tops as they take on Wisconsin next week and head into the conference season.



- The Tops did well with Charles Bassey seeing limited minutes in the second half due to picking up an early third foul. Tolu Smith picked up the slack and made it hard for the Gaels to work effectively in the paint. His large frame and ability to play heads up defense was showcased on Saturday.



- The Tops will have to continue their focus on free throws as they struggled at the line and almost lost the game because of it. Fifty-eight percent is not going to win you games, especially when the other side is putting up 88 percent. But the Tops found a way around that this time.

- The WKU squad that showed up against St. Mary's will have to be the one that shows up against Wisconsin. The Tops will have to push the pace and not let the Badgers settle in on a slow methodical offense. Everyone will also have to contribute. This win was a huge Christmas gift for the Tops and it might be the one that changes the tone of the season on the Hill.