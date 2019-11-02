Western Kentucky tipped off its 2019-20 men’s basketball season Saturday night with an exhibition against Kentucky State at E.A. Diddle Arena.

Although it doesn’t count towards the season, the Hilltoppers recorded a 85-45 win over the Thorobreds in their first action against someone other than themselves.

Here are three takeaways from WKU’s exhibition victory:

1.) Charles Bassey is healthier than ever

The main – and most important takeaway – from Saturday’s exhibition was how much more explosive and healthier Charles Bassey is compared to last season.

Battling a knee injury that required him to wear a knee brace all throughout last year, Bassey is finally 100 percent healthy, and the weight he lost and the muscle he gained over the summer is evident.

Bassey finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Hilltoppers after already scoring 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds at halftime.

2.) A stout defense

Although they were playing an NCAA Division II program, WKU’s defensive intensity was at a high level Saturday.

The Hilltoppers forced 19 turnovers, limited Kentucky State to 18-of-66 (27 percent) shooting and finished with a 58-41 advantage in the rebounding category.

The Thorobreds’ leading scorer -- Jordan Little -- only finished with 13 points.

3.) Carson Williams really is a stud

Rick Stansbury spoke very highly of Carson Williams over the offseason – and rightfully so.

The Northern Kentucky transfer and 2016 Kentucky Mr. Basketball winner has already lived up to the positive things his coach said about him, recording a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in his first action as a Hilltopper on Saturday.

As teammate Taveion Hollingsworth said about Williams at the team’s annual media day, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound forward never takes a play off and is always going strong.

Western Kentucky will officially open its season next Tuesday as it hosts Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m.