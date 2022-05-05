Texas transfer guard Courtney Ramey contacted by WKU
As WKU head coach Rick Stansbury and his staff continue to build the roster for the 2022-23 season, there are a few significant players in the transfer portal that have garnered the Hilltoppers' interest.
One of those being Texas transfer guard Courtney Ramey.
Ramey entered both the NBA Draft and the transfer portal on Thursday, March 31st. He revealed his name is in the portal so he can explore all opportunities.
Prior to his collegiate career at the University of Texas, Ramey achieved a four-star ranking on Rivals.com and was additionally the No. 42 prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard out of Webster Groves, MO. officially committed to Texas on April 27, 2018.
In four seasons at the University of Texas, Ramey has recorded 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He additionally shot 39.2% (448-1143) from the field, 36.5% (194-532) from beyond the arc and 73.7% (185-251) from the free throw line.
Ramey kickstarted his collegiate career with the Longhorns in the 2018-19 campaign where he averaged 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. Ramey shot 38.5% (106-275) from the field, 38.6% (56-145) from the three-point line and 58.8% (30-51) from the free throw line.
In the 2019-20 season, Ramey averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 40.1% (129-322), 31.3% (41-131) from beyond the arc and 70.9% (39-55) from the free throw line.
During the 2020-21 season, Ramey recorded 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He also shot 38.3% (103-269) from the field, 41.4% (48-116) from the three-point line and 83.1% (64-77) from the free throw line.
In his final season as a Longhorn in 2021-22, Ramey recorded 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 39.7% (110-277) from the field, 35.0% (49-140) from beyond the arc and 76.5% (52-68) from the free throw line.
In addition to Western Kentucky, Ramey is being recruited the hardest by California, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Illinois, Kansas, Marquette, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, San Diego State, SMU, Tennessee, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Villanova and Xavier, per his own father.
