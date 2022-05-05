Texas transfer guard Courtney Ramey contacted by WKU

As WKU head coach Rick Stansbury and his staff continue to build the roster for the 2022-23 season, there are a few significant players in the transfer portal that have garnered the Hilltoppers' interest. One of those being Texas transfer guard Courtney Ramey. Ramey entered both the NBA Draft and the transfer portal on Thursday, March 31st. He revealed his name is in the portal so he can explore all opportunities.

Prior to his collegiate career at the University of Texas, Ramey achieved a four-star ranking on Rivals.com and was additionally the No. 42 prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard out of Webster Groves, MO. officially committed to Texas on April 27, 2018.