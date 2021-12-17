The 3-2-1 entering in-state showdown with Louisville

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight showcasing his athleticism against a Minnesota Golden Gopher defender. (The Asheville Championship)

Three Observations:

1. The Hilltoppers have improved a lot in the past month The Hilltoppers struggled offensively in the early stages of the season. However, in the Hilltoppers' third loss of the season against Memphis, a different Western Kentucky team emerged, playing consistent offensively throughout and giving the formerly ranked Memphis Tigers a run for their money. The same energy WKU showcased against Memphis has carried into the last several contests of the season with a notable victory over Ole Miss, who ironically defeated Memphis 67-63 a week before the matchup with the Hilltoppers.

2. Bench play improvements The Hilltoppers' bench has been razor thin all season, but has shown glimpses of brilliance. Some of the Hilltoppers' best offensive performers in the last month have come from players from the bench. Against Alabama A&M, Jamarion Sharp recorded one of the most significant performances all season as knee soreness caused redshirt senior forward Jaylen Butz to sit out against Alabama A&M. Sharp started in his place and recorded the third triple-double in program history with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks. In the same game, sophomore guard Sherman Brashear and junior forward Isaiah Cozart also came off the bench to record impressive performances. Brashear came off the bench and hit four three-pointers as he led the Hilltoppers' offense with a career-high 18 points. Cozart was another playmaker as he came off the bench to drop nine points on 4-of-4 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Since then, Sharp has emerged as the primary starter at center and Brashear has been in the starting lineup on a couple of occasions. Upon his return from the COVID-list, Josh Anderson has also provided a spark off the bench since his return, scoring 13 against Ole Miss and 18 against Centre.

3. Jamarion Sharp is a key component to Western Kentucky's offense and defense and shouldn't be underestimated Since Sharp's triple-double performance against Alabama A&M, the 7-foot-5 center has established himself as one of Western Kentucky's most significant players this season. In the past month, the Hopkinsville, Kentucky native leads the Hilltoppers' rebounding and blocks. Sharp has grabbed a total of 86 rebounds and 54 blocks on the season. Sharp was stellar against Ole Miss, leading the Hilltoppers with 16 points, nine rebounds, and six blocks.

Two Questions:

1. How significant is the return of Josh Anderson? In the past month, fifth year guard Josh Anderson has missed three games due to COVID-19 protocols, returning only recently against Ole Miss. Anderson is coming off his second solid performance since returning from his three-game absence. In his first game back, Anderson recorded 13 points, two rebounds, and two assists in a 71-48 victory over Ole Miss. In the most recent matchup against Centre College, Anderson led the team with 18 points while also recordingtwo rebounds, two assists and four steals. Having Anderson could prove to be a difference maker for the Hilltoppers against the Cardinals on Saturday.

2. Will Western Kentucky make things interesting against Louisville? The Hilltoppers's recent win against Ole Miss was very telling of how much the team has progressed in terms of team chemistry. Once the team received the aid of Camron Justice in the Memphis matchup, the team has been playing much more efficiently. Ole Miss, who had only suffered two losses on the season and had defeated the formerly ranked Memphis Tigers were no match for the Hilltoppers. WKU stomped the Rebels from start-to-finish holding Ole Miss to only 48 points, their lowest amount scored so far this season. Will that wave of momentum from that showcase game carry over to Saturday.

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight running Western Kentucky's offense against Minnesota in the Asheville Championship. (The Asheville Championship)

One Prediction: